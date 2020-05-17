Brits head out early to the parks and beaches with temperatures set to hit 70F

Britons have been taking full advantage of warm weather and eased lockdown measures by flocking to beaches and parks today, but tourism bosses are still asking visitors to stay away until social distancing measures are ready.

The Peak District National Trust said although staff are ‘working hard’ to welcome back visitors after weeks of restrictions amid the UK’s coronavirus crisis, they ‘aren’t quite ready yet.’

Tweeting to visitors on Sunday, the Peak District reminded visitors its main car parks at Longshaw and Ilam remain closed, but determined tourists are parking up at local roads instead.

In Brighton, Britons were photographed taking a dip in the sea as dozens of others strolled along the clifftop at Beachy Head, near Eastbourne as temperatures hit 68F in parts of the country, as the mercury is expected to hit 82F on Wednesday.

Several tourist boards have warned that people would be turned away if they became too busy and urged visitors to be careful and respectful of the rules.

Yesterday saw cautious Britons begin to step outside as traffic congestion data across the UK crept up by three per cent. But the predicted stampede of 15million day trippers on the first weekend since lockdown was partially lifted failed to materialise as most decided to enjoy the weather closer to home.

The lower-than-expected numbers could have been down to ‘coronaphobia’ – the fear of travelling too far during the pandemic. However data from TomTom today has revealed traffic is up in major cities such as London, Brighton and Manchester.

Today the South Downs National Park said people must ‘observe the three Rs by exercising restraint, responsibility and respect’, and urged people to avoid popular areas and keep 2m away. Meanwhile West Wittering beach in West Sussex is closed, but large amounts of motorists are still heading to the coast to enjoy their Sunday

Visitors to the Peak District have parked in nearby roads as it’s two main car parks remain closed on Sunday, the beauty spot has said it’s ‘not quite ready yet,’ for people looking to get outside during the coronavirus lockdown

A couple sit on the cliff-edge above the lighthouse at Beachy Head, near Eastbourne following an easing of lockdown rules

Families headed out to Branksome Beach in Dorset on Sunday as Britain basked in more spring sunshine

West Wittering beach in West Sussex is closed, but large amounts of motorists are still heading to the coast to enjoy their Sunday

In Dartmoor car parks have closed after too many people arrived for the spot to remain safe.

A message from the Dartmoor Ranger Team stated: ‘As of 2pm today car parks in the Bellever, Two Bridges, Postbridge, Newbridge, Hennock reservoirs and many on the western side of Dartmoor are now too busy for social distancing to be observed.

‘Please can potential visitors to Dartmoor avoid these areas.’

London’s traffic has increased by five per cent compared to this time last week, with other cities showing similar rises

In Brighton the local council was asking people to stay away from its seafront, with Carmen Appich – chairwoman of Brighton and Hove city council’s equalities, communities and culture committee – saying: ‘If thousands of people travel to our city on a sunny day and don’t or are unable to maintain safe physical distancing because of overcrowding, this increases the risk of a Covid outbreak and puts everyone at risk.’

National Park Authority chief executive Richard Leafe said: ‘For now, we’re asking people not to rush back to the Lake District – help protect our communities, the fells will still be here when this passes.

‘When the time is right, we look forward to welcoming visitors back to the Lake District and have been working with partners to put measures in place that will help keep people safe, such as new car park information and availability to help plan ahead.’

Police were forced to break up a 70-person rave this weekend as revellers insisted the are ‘sick of self-isolation’ – as dozens more flouted social distancing rules to attend a baby shower.

Telford Police said it shut down the ‘mass gathering’ at the Granville Country Park in Shropshire on Saturday amid the coronavirus lockdown.

In a series of tweets, officers explained they were ‘shocked that people would care so little’ about the restrictions on social gathering, which have been in place for weeks due to the pandemic.

It comes as the UK announced a further 114 deaths from coronavirus today on the first Sunday since draconian lockdown measures were eased.

Under the new guidelines, Britons can now meet with one person from outside their immediate household so long as they are outdoors and stay two-metres apart.

‘We are attending a mass gathering/rave at the Granville park. I’m told 70 people here! We have worked so hard and sacrificed so much and this group decide it doesn’t apply. I’m shocked that people would care so little,’ a post said.

Paths in Hampstead Heath, London, were bustling with people who took to the outdoors on the first weekend since lockdown measures were lifted

With many people expected to start returning to work tomorrow, people headed out to spots including Victoria Park on Sunday

Battersea Park continued to have crowds, throughout lockdown people have headed to the open space in London

Several groups walk along the cliff-top toward the former lighthouse Belle Tout at Beachy Head near Eastbourne today

People take to the beach in Brighton today following the introduction of measures to bring the country out of coronavirus lockdown

A few brave Britons even took a dip in the sea as they enjoyed the soaring temperatures on the beach in Brighton this morning

Joggers ran along a path in Battersea Park as cheerful dog walkers took advantage of the warm summer weather today

Some of Hampstead Heath’s visitors took a break by sitting on the grass by the water. It is now permitted to relax outside, as long as people remain six feet from each other

Groups of people walk their dogs, cycle and jog through a scenic shaded footpath inside Hampstead Heath in London today

Children were seen flying a kite in Battersea Park on the first weekend since lockdown measures were partially relaxed by Boris Johnson

Britons woke up bright and early to hit parks and beaches across the country before temperatures soar to 70F in another scorching weekend. Pictured: Sunday revellers enjoy Branksome beach, Dorset

While crowds of people were pictured enjoying Dorset’s picturesque coastline and Londoners took to the city’s green spaces (pictured), it appears most are heeding the stark warnings to issued by rural country spots this weekend

Several tourist boards have warned that people would be turned away if they became too busy and urged visitors to be cautious and respectful of the rules (joggers in London, pictured)

One family opted for a breakfast picnic in Battersea Park, London, as a way to enjoy the early-morning sunshine

Several groups were seen strolling along the scenic clifftops on the south coast beauty spot as a coastguard passed by

Many visitors wore backpacks as they made their way along the clifftop amid warm temperatures across the weekend – which are expected to continue to climb throughout the week

Gulls fly above a couple as they walk to the cliff edge at Beachy Head today, as temperatures hit 20C ahead of a forecast heatwave this week

Cars are seen parked in bays near to the cliff-top above a red-and-white striped lighthouse at Beachy Head, Eastbourne today

In Wimbledon Common, London, people were seen walking in the bright sunshine on the first weekend since lockdown measures were partially lifted

Members of the Marlow Rowing Club take to the River Thames at Marlow, Buckinghamshire, after some lockdown restrictions were lifted this week

People walked, jogged, cycled and even rode their horses through Wimbledon Common in the sunshine today

One couple exercised outside in the sunshine as the weekend is set to bring more high temperatures for much of the UK

In Battersea Park, visitors were pictured waving at one another from a safe six-feet away as they enjoyed the sunshine

A young man jumps over a fence in Battersea Park today as two police officers wait on the other side next to their parked van

Many of those lounging on the grass in Battersea Park were taking a break from their cycle route amid the growing temperature

Some couples came equipped with picnic blankets as they enjoyed the spring sun after a much colder week in the UK

The bustling park was packed with people keeping their distance as they walked their dogs and exercised in the green space

A man and his child feed pigeons in Battersea Park, London in Britain’s first Sunday since lockdown restrictions were eased

Visitors on the beach at the seaside resort of West Bay in Dorset on a day of hot sunshine on the first weekend after the coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased

Britons kept their distance from each other as they strolled along the beach in groups, some walking their dogs this morning

People sunbathe on the beach in Brighton as gulls fly overhead as the country enjoys its first Sunday under eased restrictions

Police patrol the promenade in Brighton as visitors wear face masks to protect themselves from coronavirus this morning

The UK is also poised to beat the 26C hottest day of the year, which was recorded in Treknow, Cornwall on April 10.

But the soaring temperatures could trigger thunderstorms across the south of England and the Midlands on Thursday, with wind gusts set to push a gale-force 50mph in parts of the West and 30mph in the East.

Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said: ’28C is possible, with growing confidence we’ll see the warmest day of the year. Warm southerly winds will blow in, but the heat could well trigger thunderstorms on Thursday.

‘The week could end with rain, possibly torrential in places, but unsettled conditions may only be temporary in the South as high pressure builds again.’

The warm up, caused by warm continental winds and a strengthening bubble of high pressure, will mark a change from the Artic cold air of the past week, when temperatures fell as low as -6.2C in Northern Ireland.

Ex-BBC and Met Office forecaster John Hammond of weathertrending said: ‘After Arctic cold air, there’s a big warm up.

‘The UK will bask in warm continental winds and a strengthening bubble of high pressure, with strong sunshine. But a thundery breakdown is expected by the weekend.’

Two girls were pictured walking through Battersea Park. Under new guidelines, two people from different households are able to meet up with each other as long as they are in an outdoor space and are six-feet apart

Runners were pictured speeding through Wimbledon Common in London as they enjoyed the bright sunshine and warm weather

Hampstead Heath was bustling with visitors this morning as many took advantage of the relaxed lockdown rules to travel further afield

Many hired bikes as a form of exercise while others took to scooters and rollerblades to zip around Battersea Park

Dogwalkers took advantage of the peaceful and serene Branksome Beach, Dorset, to take a stroll

Police are patrolling Brighton beach as visitors take advantage of warmer weather on the first weekend since lockdown measures were eased to allow people out of the home to sunbathe or visit public spaces

Park visitors jogged, walked and cycled in Battersea, London. One man takes a break by sitting on a bench

A family pause their bike ride to greet the wildlife in Battersea Park today on Britain’s first Sunday since lockdown restrictions were eased

Many Londoners took advantage of the warmer weather to explore Battersea Park in London on bike and on foot

King’s Parade in Cambridge was bustling with walkers and cyclists this morning as Britons took advantage of the warm weather

The weather is set to stay mostly warm and sunny for the next few days, leading to concerns that Britons will flock to rural areas

But fears of a rush to the great outdoors have not been realised as the AA yesterday said that despite the ‘heavy temptation to travel to beaches and day out favourites’, the majority of Brits have decided to stay at home.

‘Over the last few weeks, many have walked and cycled locally and discovered hideaways and treasures they may never knew existed, so may have chosen to stay local until cafés and coffee shops fully open,’ they added.

According to a poll conducted by the RAC, around 15 million leisure trips are supposed to be being made this weekend. The survey of 1,317 drivers indicates that nearly half of the journeys that are being made by cars will be 10 miles long, while 11 per cent of drivers polled are travelling only up to 30 miles to find a beach.

The poll also suggests that one in five drivers will drive up to 10 miles to reach their destinations, with 6 per cent travelling 30 miles to get to a park. Five per cent said they expect to drive more than 30 miles for recreation.

But a small minority are travelling further afield now they are able to, with disastrous consequences.

Visitors to the Derbyshire Dales have been slammed for their ‘unacceptable behaviour’ after using streets and open spaces as toilets.

Daytrippers flocked to picturesque areas such as Bakewell despite pleas from councils and local residents not to.

While many car parks re-opened at the weekend, most facilities – including public toilets – remain closed due to Covid-19.

According to Derbyshire Dales District Council, visitors responded to the lack of toilet facilities by relieving themselves in the streets.

A council spokesman said: ‘We appealed to visitors to stay away but our usual hotspots are busy. We also made it clear most facilities – including toilets – remain closed. Sadly we’re getting reports of people using streets as a toilet. Don’t.’

Police condemned the behaviour as ‘unacceptable’ and ‘having a hugely detrimental impact on the lives of people who live there.’

The National Trust, which oversees 500 historic houses, castles, parks and gardens in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, will reopen its big car parks next week after opening 250 smaller ones this week.

Hilary McGrady, its director general, said that it was taking ‘baby steps’ to reopen its properties, but urged people to enjoy local attractions instead of travelling long distances this weekend.

‘There are lots of beautiful green spaces close to people, within a half-hour drive time, but this is about respect and people taking care of themselves and care of each other,’ she said.

James Mason, the chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said it would be ‘foolish’ not to anticipate a rise in visitors but added that it was ‘not yet safe’ or advisable for people to flock en masse to their favourite spots.

He said: ‘Our advice would be clear: think twice about why you’re going (and) think twice about the experience that you’re going to have. It won’t be the same experience that you would have had in the past.

‘We’re asking people to just maybe modify their thinking and find natural beauty on your doorstep, and wait until we’re encouraging you back in the next few months.’

On Friday, in Whitby, Scarborough and Filey, locals urged people to stay away, warning that roads would be closed if they became too busy.

And police in the Yorkshire Dales handed a group of campers Covid-19 fixed penalty notices on Friday night after they pitched tents and lit a fire right next to smelt mill ruins near Surrender Bridge, Swaledale.

A local resident have reported seeing the five tents, with officers who attended met with four men and four women aged in their mid-20s. They discovered that the group had travelled from West Yorkshire and were from six different households.

They were told to pack up their belongings and received a fine, with Inspector Mark Gee of Richmondshire Policing Team calling the incident ‘a clear breach of the regulations. Leaving your home address to camp overnight is not allowed’.

A man practices his cricket technique in Southwark Park this morning. This is the first weekend since lockdown has been eased

A man walks his dog along the beach in Dorset. Temperatures are set to soar to 70F today in another scorching weekend

Branksome Beach, Dorset, was a popular spot for Britons to enjoy the early Sunday sunshine this morning

A man jogs along the promenade at Branksome beach, Dorset. People are no longer restricted to one outdoor exercise a day

One brave woman donned a swimsuit to take a dip off the coast of Dorset. While weather is warmer than usual, the sea is still likely to be freezing

One brave outdoorsman pulled on a wet suit to paddleboard off the coast of Dorset as a more unusual form of exercise

Two women were seen jogging in Southwark Park near to a sign telling them they must remain two metres apart

A jogger could be seen reading a sign put up in Southwark Park, London, instructing visitors to stay two metres apart from each other

A woman and a child could be seen cycling through Southwark Park, London, while enjoying the sunshine this morning

Branksome Beach, Dorset, had plenty visitors looking to enjoy the sunshine and warmer weather while they exercise

Another rower in Chiswick took to the Thames in a more unusual vessel to enjoy the warm spring sunshine today

In Sheffield – the city nearest the Peak District – congestion was up just 1 per cent on the week before, suggesting that Britons this morning were still being cautious about stepping outside

In Southampton, traffic congestion was down by 1 per cent on last week. The weather is set to get warmer as the day goes on

London’s congestion levels this morning were exactly the same as the week before. This is the first Sunday since lockdown measures were eased

In Brighton and Hove, traffic levels were also exactly the same as the week before – but could pick up as the day goes on

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: ‘In normal times, the weather warming up in time for the weekend would spell traffic jams on routes leading to tourist hotspots.

‘These figures suggest that’s less likely this weekend, with the vast majority of drivers we surveyed not jumping at the chance to drive very much further afield. Most are choosing to stay very local indeed or even not getting in the car in the first place, which bodes well for control of the coronavirus.

‘As guidance on movement hasn’t changed much in either Scotland or Wales, English drivers should regard the borders to these countries as effectively closed for leisure trips or potentially face a fine.’

Yesterday, groups of people were pictured relaxing in St James’s Park, London. It’s understood that there is major concern in the Cabinet that if the lockdown continues, more and more Britons will become paralysed by what they call ‘FOGO’ – fear of going out – making it even hard to get people back to work