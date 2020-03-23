Broadway performers create lip-sync video to ‘One Day More’ amid coronavirus quarantine

Led by Broadway performer Jordan Grubb, a handful of musical theater actors banded together (virtually) to film themselves singing along to the epic, “One Day More” from “Les Misérables.”

As expected, the performers remained very much in character while lip-syncing the song, which in the musical helps showcase the human spirit of the characters struggling to survive in 19th-century France. Some even sported their own DIY costumes.

The video features all of the performers going about their days in self-isolation. The activities they do may look familiar to those practicing social distancing — one performer lip syncs while washing his hands; one clutches a handle of alcohol; another holds (and essentially serenades) his dog.

“Like the rest of the theater community, (I) have been trying to do social distancing as best I can while having an artistic outlet,” Grubb, who is also a videographer, told CNN.