Broadway star Nick Cordero had his leg amputated due to coronavirus complications

Saturday was day 18 of him being sedated in the intensive care unit, Kloots told her social media followers. While hospitalized, he started having clotting issues on his right leg, and could not get blood down to his toes. The blood thinners he got to fix the clotting issues were affecting his blood pressure and causing internal bleeding in his intestines, Kloots said.

He is hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he lives with his family while performing in “Rock of Ages.”

“They had him on blood thinners for the clotting, unfortunately the blood thinners were causing other issues,” she said Saturday. “The right leg will be amputated today.”