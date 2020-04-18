Broadway star Nick Cordero will have his leg amputated amid coronavirus battle, says wife Amanda Kloots

Broadway star Nick Cordero will have his leg amputated on Saturday, his wife Amanda Kloots shared on Instagram, the latest update in his coronavirus battle since his hospitalization for pneumonia.

“We are on day 18 of Nick being sedated in the ICU,” Kloots said on her Instagram Stories. “It is April 18th. We got some difficult news yesterday. Basically, we’ve had issues in his right leg and with clotting and getting blood down to his toes, and it just isn’t happening with surgery and everything.”

Kloots said blood thinners intended to resolve the clotting were causing problems with his blood pressure. He also had internal bleeding in his intestines. “So we took him off the blood thinners, but that again was going to cause the clotting in the right leg,” she said. “So the right leg will be amputated today.”

The fitness trainer had originally shared in an April 1 Instagram post that Cordero, 41, was hospitalized with pneumonia, although, “…We think he was misdiagnosed and we are waiting to hear if this is in fact COVID. He is scared, in the ICU and now unconscious so his body can get enough oxygen. We are all trying to stay positive and strong knowing that he is in the best care. I miss him terribly.”

On April 10, she gave another heart-wrenching update on Instagram: “My whole world has stopped,” she wrote. “Please pray for my husband. Prayer warriors, prayer circles, whatever you’ve got. Energy, meditation, positive thinking. He is fighting for his life right now…”

And on Thursday, Kloots revealed, “Quick update on Nick: He is off the ECMO machine, hallelujah.” She added that the surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles “went well.”

“The doctor said for Nick’s heart and lungs right now, they are in the best condition that they could be,” said Kloots. Cordero was put on “medication to help his heart pump” and was using a ventilator to breathe.

To fix the blood flow issues in his right leg, “The doctor went in there, fixed as much as they possibly could to get blood flow down to his toes again. We don’t know what the damage will be. We don’t know if he will be able to walk again. We don’t know if he can walk again, what that will look like.” Kloots said she anticipated that rehab would be necessary to get his leg working again.

