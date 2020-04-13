Broadway star Nick Cordero’s wife rallies support as he battles coronavirus







Kloots has been posting about her husband, Tony-nominated Broadway actor Nick Cordero, who she has said is hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

On Sunday she posted on her verified Instagram account asking for friends and followers to play the song “Got a Lot O’ Livin’ To Do” by Elvis Presley in support of Cordero.

“I just got to FaceTime with Nick and I played him this song and sang at the same time. The nurse leaned over while it was playing and said “His blood pressure just got better!,” she wrote. “SO please BLAST this song today in your homes at 3pm PST/6pm EST for @nickcordero1 because my husband has a whole lot of livin to do!!!!”

Last week Kloots posted a photo showing her, Cordero, and their infant son Elvis, writing “My whole world has stopped. Please pray for my husband.” “Prayer warriors, prayer circles, whatever you’ve got. Energy, meditation, positive thinking,” she wrote. “He is fighting for his life right now. Elvis and I need you Nick Cordero. It’s time to fight daddy.” Kloots also shared friends including singer Joshua Radin’s postings seeking prayer and well wishes for Cordero in his fight against Covid-19. On Saturday she posted on her Instagram stories saying Cordero had developed a lung infection and taken a turn. “He lost consciousness, he lost his pulse and they had to resuscitate him,” Kloots said. “He is struggling, every minute counts right now.” Kloots thanked everyone Sunday who participated in playing the song in support of her husband. “When I got to FaceTime with him today it was the first time I’d see him since dropping him off at the ER 12 days ago,” she wrote in the caption of a posting of a video showing her dancing with her young son. “I told him he had to fight. I told him he is strong and can do this.” CNN has reached out to reps for Cordero for comment.





