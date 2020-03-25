Broadway’s biggest night has been postponed amid coronavirus concerns

The 74th Annual Tony Awards, scheduled to take place on June 7, will be postponed amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus, according to a statement from the show’s production company.

The event, which honors the year’s best theater and Broadway productions, was set to take place at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, which, as of Wednesday, has more than 17,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

“The health and safety of the Broadway community, artists and fans is of the utmost importance to us,” the statement from Tony Award Productions said.

A new date for the show has not been set but the decision will be made “in coordination” with broadcast partner CBS, according to the statement.