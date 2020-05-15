Broadway's Kathryn Gallagher Drops New EP That She Recorded in Quarantine





Kathryn Gallagher has released her new EP, which was recorded at home while in quarantine!

The 26-year-old actress and singer made Demos, Vol. 1 while on a long hiatus from her Broadway show Jagged Little Pill, which was shut down along with all other shows during the pandemic. (By the way, she was just nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award for her work in the musical!)

Two hours before the new EP was released, Kathryn went live on Instagram to play all of the new songs for fans and encouraged people to donate to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, an organization helping theater industry workers during this difficult time.

Demos, Vol. 1 features five new songs and you might want to get tissues ready before you listen!

“Here’s an ep born and raised in a socially distanced farm house in the woods,” Kathryn tweeted after the EP dropped. You can buy it now on iTunes or stream it below from Spotify.

Click inside to watch Kathryn Gallagher perform the songs live…

Watch the live stream below!

Source link