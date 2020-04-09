Broadway’s Patti Murin Believes She Has Coronavirus While Pregnant

Patti Murin, known for playing Princess Anna in Frozen on Broadway, is currently pregnant with a baby girl with her husband Colin Donnell, and she just announced her doctors believe she has Coronavirus.

“I started feeling very tired and achy with a fever and a cough that makes it feel like my head is splitting open from the inside out, and after talking to my incredible OBGYN, my GP, and a very kind doctor at Mt. Sinai over video conference, they are pretty certain it’s COVID-19. I can’t get tested unless I start having trouble breathing, so I’m going to count my lucky stars that I seem to be leaning towards the mild end of the scale. And sure, while it would be nice to know if I’m positive or not, I’m not willing to walk into a waiting room and possibly get other people sick just for my own selfish informational purposes. Recovery plan for me is the same either way: sleep, tons of fluids, and Tylenol,” the 39-year-old actress posted on Instagram.

“I AM FINE, I SWEAR, AND SO IS THE BABY! This virus can’t cross the placenta, so my uterus is literally the safest place for little peanut right now. I’m eating and drinking all the water in the world, and she’s kicking me almost hourly now, so I know she’s growing stronger by the day,” she continued.

“I’m so lucky. There are so many others who are not. Please keep turning your attention to them, and to the essential workers and the insanely brave and strong medical personnel, and to the people who are stocking your grocery shelves and delivering your food.

The world is crazy right now, but this is not forever. Remember that. Love to all!,” Patti concluded.

We’re wishing Patti well and hope she gets better soon!