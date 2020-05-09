Broadway’s Ruthie Ann Miles Welcomes Baby Girl Two Years After Deaths of Daughter & Unborn Baby

Ruthie Ann Miles has welcomed a baby girl!

The 37-year-old Broadway star took to her Instagram on Saturday (May 9) to announce that she and husband Jonathan Blumenstein had welcomed their daughter Hope Elizabeth.

“💛 3 generations of April Babies 💛,” Ruthie Ann wrote.



Ruthie Ann revealed back in March that she was expecting.

Back in March 2018, a pregnant Ruthie Ann and her 4-year-old daughter Abigail, as well as her friend and her friend’s one year old son Joshua, were leaving a church event when they were mowed down by a car. The two children tragically died.

Two months later, Ruthie Ann shared even more devastating news – she had lost her unborn child just weeks before her due date. Ruthie Ann and Jonathan were planning on naming their daughter Sophia.

Congrats to the happy family!