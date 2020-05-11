Brody Jenner Rides Electric Surfboard During Day Out at Sea

Brody Jenner is enjoying a day out on the ocean!

The 36-year-old The Hills star was spotted out riding an electric surfboard in the ocean on Sunday afternoon (May 10) in Malibu, Calif.

Brody has been enjoying a lot of time out in nature during the pandemic. Earlier this week, he was spotted going shirtless while surfing.

The other day, Brody took to Instagram to document his 20+ mile bike ride!

“Today we worked. Hope all of you are having a great day 💙,” Brody captioned the below post.