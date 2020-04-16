Broncos LB Von Miller tests positive for coronavirus
“After experiencing flu-like symptoms, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller has tested positive for Covid-19,” the statement says. “Von has elected to share his diagnosis publicly to emphasize that anyone can be afflicted with coronavirus.
“Von is doing well and recovering at home in self-isolation. He remains under the care of team doctors, who are following all coronavirus treatment procedures to ensure a safe environment for Von and our community.
“Von is the first member of the Broncos’ organization known to have tested positive for Covid-19.”
Last month, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton was the first NFL figure to publicly acknowledge a positive coronavirus test. He since has been cleared.
Miller is set to enter his 10th NFL season, all with Denver.
In Super Bowl 50 in February 2016, Miller had two strip-sack fumbles of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in the Broncos’ 24-10 win against Carolina. He became just the 10th defensive player in history to win Super Bowl MVP honors.