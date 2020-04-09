Brooklinen’s New Sweatshirt Is as Cozy as Your Softest Sheets

If you’ve been struggling to haul your ass out of bed lately you’re not alone, and if you’ve shopped at Brooklinen before, their sheets might be a big part of the reason why. (Let’s all agree to ignore that creeping sense of existential dread slowly setting in for now. It’s definitely the sheets, right? Right?!) The Brooklyn-based brand makes some of the softest sheets in the business, and as of today it’s getting back into the apparel game with a new spring collection as cozy as you’d expect.

The label’s latest loungewear offering is here to make the task of getting up in the morning marginally easier through its extensive assortment of super-soft basics, including a standout half-zip sweatshirt dubbed the “Dekalb” (presumably in honor of the beloved Brooklyn avenue). The Dekalb features all the functional details you’d associate with your favorite hoodie, like a hefty kangaroo pocket, but in a half-zip style that makes for even easier access if you’re trying to layer up with as little effort as possible. (You guys ever get your head stuck in a hoodie halfway through putting it on and have to, like, wrestle your way out until you emerge a sweaty, disheveled mess? Ha, me neither.) Best of all, the body is 100 percent fleece. It’s all the comfort of refusing to leave the cozy confines of your still-warm sheets with none of the stigma attached!

The good news doesn’t end there, either: if you order within the next few hours Brooklinen will take an extra 10% off, so head on over to the site to shop the collection in its entirety and then feel free to hop right back into bed.