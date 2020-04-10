Brothers grew $45,000 of cannabis on property

news, local-news,

Brothers who grew $45,000 worth of cannabis on their jointly owned property walked free from the Supreme Court in Hobart on Thursday with suspended jail sentences. Martin Sinclair, 52, and Stuart Sinclair, 50 of Dunalley pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking in cannabis. IN OTHER NEWS: Justice Michael Brett it was clear from police investigations that the brothers were growing cannabis on the jointly owned property. “Stuart Sinclair resides at the property and Martin Sinclair has the use of a shack located on the property, and stays there on a weekly basis,” he said. Justice Brett said the cannabis was growing with the assistance of hydroponic equipment. “I have been told that the cultivation arrangements were rudimentary, but the mere fact that hydroponic equipment had been used, indicates a degree of sophistication,” he said. Police located 25 growing cannabis plants, 2.489 kg of cannabis bud and 2.648 kg of cannabis leaf. The total potential street value of the cannabis has been estimated at between $35,700 and $45,300. The amount was deemed a trafficable amount and the pair were sentenced on the basis that it was their joint intention to sell. Justice Brett accepted defence submissions that the men were of otherwise good character and had been employed most of their lives. “You have each experienced considerable remorse, probably associated to some extent with public shame, and that remorse is something I will take into account,” he said. He sentenced both men to a term of eight months’ imprisonment which was wholly suspended for a period of two years.

