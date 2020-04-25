Brothers step in to help international students

news, local-news,

Two brothers, with friends and family, are delivering grocery parcels to those affected by Covid-19. The project started with a special focus on helping international students, and has expanded to include anyone in need. Karmjit and Paramjit Singh are Australian citizens, but 14 years ago they were international students arriving for the first time in an unknown Tasmania. Today’s international students are in a dire position: many have lost their jobs, but they are not eligible for Centrelink or the federal government’s Jobkeeper wage subsidy. The brothers said they felt compelled to do what they could to help. “There are some students, they are from Bangladesh, and they literally started to cry when we met them,” Paramjit Singh said. “They don’t have anything in their home, and in their own country their parents can’t support them because their parents’ business has also shut down.” “Sometimes you can’t tell your parents what situation you are in because you don’t want to worry them,” Karmjit Singh said. “It’s very hard and we can feel for them.” The brothers are not unscathed by the crisis: they run a taxi business, which has seen a significant decrease in patronage with the social distancing lockdowns. But Karmjit said they were still in a position to help. At first the Singhs organised kits with common Indian grocery items in them – but they soon realised they would need two options. “Some students who are from Africa or China – they didn’t like Atta flour, they didn’t know how to make rotis, and they didn’t know about red lentils and a few other beans and things, so now we’ve got two types of grocery kits: one for Indians, and one for everyone because we’re covering all nationalities now,” Paramjit Singh said. Initially a personal project, the grocery kits are now supported by international humanitarian organisation Khalsa Aid. Khalsa Aid, like the Singh brothers, are Sikh: a religion originating in India with the guiding principle “recognise the whole human race as one.” They have also received donations from Launceston community members who have heard about their efforts. “If somebody wants to contribute we ask them to give us these essential grocery items,” Karmjit Singh said. “We’re not handling any money.” While international students have been their focus, they want to distribute the grocery kits to any Tasmanians in need – those waiting for their Centrelink or Jobkeeper assistance to be approved are encouraged to reach out. The Singhs are handling deliveries in Northern Tasmania and they have friends helping with deliveries in Hobart. Four hundred and fifty grocery kits have already been distributed in the state. More information is available at Facebook page Launceston Gurdwara Information.

