Broughton Vale home with resort and equestrian facilities is NSW’s most viewed – realestate.com.au

A Hamptons inspired masterpiece with world class resort and equestrian facilities is taking the market by storm.

Listed with a $5 million price guide, the Broughton Vale property known as Kerseydale is the most searched listing on realestate.com.au in NSW this past week.

Selling agents Jacqueline Crapp of Raine & Horne Berry and Michael Pallier from Sydney Sotheby’s International Realty have seen this transfer into an overwhelming volume of interest.

“Interest has been much higher than what we expected with COVID-19 happening,” Ms Crapp said.

Ms Crapp said forced isolation has seen a change in buyer mindset with many now reviewing their city life.

“People are discovering they no longer need to wait until retirement to move to the country when working from home is possible,” she said.

The 4.19ha estate with rolling green hills is just outside of Berry and fronts Broughton Mill creek.

It enjoys world class resort facilities including a clay tennis court designed by the team that built the Sydney 2000 Olympic courts, a pavilion that can cater 70 people and an infinity pool with spa.

Kerseydale also has equestrian facilities such as an Olympic-size dressage arena, round yard, horse shelters and stables.

The long-term owners have undertaken a major renovation and extension of the weatherboard home during their ownership. The five-bedroom residence with a wraparound veranda has an array of interconnecting spaces that centre around the large family living area.

The kitchen was personally designed by a chef and has a butler’s pantry, Caesarstone benches, two ovens, two cooktops, two dishwashers, an ice making fridge, bar fridge and three extractor fans.

A parent’s retreat has a spa bath with views of the estate, while the four others bedrooms are king size.

The property has so far appealed to families looking to get out of Sydney, especially the older demographic after an estate for their children to visit on holidays.

Ms Crapp said homes such as Kerseydale tend to sell quickly as buyers often wait years for one to come up.

“There is always strong demand for prestige homes with only two or three usually up for sale each year,” she said.

“Because high-end houses in the area come in many different styles, buyers can be waiting years until they find one for them.”

The property is on the market via an expressions of interest campaign until June 1.

