Brown Rudnick Accelerates Growing Global Technology Practice With Transformational Hires

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — In a move that catapults Brown Rudnick LLP to global leadership among law firms focused on technology companies and the investors, executives and boards of directors who support and lead them, Brown Rudnick has announced the addition of five new partners and three associates to its Global Technology Practice Group. The partners are David Sorin, Scott Smedresman, Jared Sorin, Joseph Ferino, and Matthew Uretsky. Their associates are Kenneth Franklin, Morgan Jones, and Thomas Rezach.

David Sorin, Scott Smedresman, and Jared Sorin also assume leadership roles at the Firm. David Sorin is co-chair of the Global Technology Group; Scott Smedresman is co-practice group leader of the U.S. Technology Group; and Jared Sorin is co-practice group leader of the Emerging Growth Companies & Venture Capital Group.

The group is internationally known for its work with venture capital firms and emerging growth companies, with an award-winning reputation for guiding companies and their leaders through the most complex business transactions, from early-stage ideation, formation and fundraising to IPOs and M&A. By itself, this group would rank among the leaders in venture capital-financed transactions based on objective measures of deal activity established by analysts such as Pitchbook, ahead of entire law firms. Their experience also reaches the life sciences industry, which has evolved to include big data, artificial intelligence, digital media, 3-D printing and other tools from the traditional tech domain of the group. The new partners are prolific authors and presenters in multiple media, collaborating with some of our country’s best-known institutions in the technology sector. The group also has led numerous startup licensing, technology transfer, joint development deals and the like with the most prominent Fortune 500 companies in the world. They join Brown Rudnick from McCarter & English, where David Sorin served as chair of the Venture Capital & Emerging Growth Companies Practice.

The move follows two other recent additions to the Global Technology Practice Group: Partners Ian DiBernardo, who is also co-practice group leader of the U.S. Technology Group, and Jason Sobel. They joined the firm in March 2021.

Neil Foster, co–chair of the Global Technology Group who joined the Firm with his team in March 2020, commented: “We are excited to bring on such a distinguished team of technology sector experts. This market-leading group, whose industry knowledge and experience complements our fast-growing technology practice, positions us as a trusted leader in exciting high-tech sectors such as fintech, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, software, cryptocurrency, cleantech, medtech, healthtech, and beyond. Being true tech sector leaders sets us apart in the market. Our goal is to attract the premier technology clients and the leading lateral recruits, like this group, across our offices in the U.S. and Europe.”

David Sorin said: “My colleagues and I are thrilled to join Brown Rudnick’s highly accomplished Global Technology Practice Group. As our clients continue to globalize earlier in development cycles, they need a platform that can successfully guide them through the international growth of their operations and customer outreach. Brown Rudnick’s suite of services for technology companies and the investors that fund them, developed over 20 years and hundreds of cross-border deals, offers just that platform. We love Brown Rudnick’s long history with technology clients, its remarkable success in life sciences and its firmwide commitment to both sectors. We’re excited to be a part of that vision.”

Bill Baldiga, Brown Rudnick chairman and CEO, added: “Our focus on emerging technologies will be strongly bolstered by the arrival of these five partners. Together with the Firm’s corporate, venture capital, M&A and intellectual property practices, our growing Global Technology Group is uniquely positioned to serve clients at every stage of their lifecycle with all their needs anywhere in the world. Our new colleagues share our client-first mentality and Firm culture, wielding an innovative and collaborative approach to deliver business-focused solutions that fit clients’ most complex needs.”

Brown Rudnick’s Global Technology Group is now composed of dozens of professionals centered in the Firm’s New York, London and Boston offices, working together to ensure that clients from startups through multibillion-dollar corporations are developed and financed in a way that is consistent with their assets, objectives and lifecycle stage. The group has advised on hundreds of transactions worth billions of dollars in more than 50 countries for companies, venture capitalists and other investors in the technology sector, including SAAS, cleantech, energy transition technology, corporate venturing, impact investing, fintech, blockchain, cryptocurrency, proptech, and digital health.

New Partners

David Sorin‘s national practice focuses primarily on privately and publicly owned start-up, early-stage, emerging-growth and middle-market technology, tech-enabled and life sciences enterprises, as well as the investors, executives and boards of directors who support and lead them. He co-founded the law firm of SorinRand in 2009, and, prior to that, was managing partner of the New Jersey and New York law offices of Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC and of the Princeton office of Hale & Dorr LLP (now WilmerHale LLP), as well as a corporate practice area vice-chair. In addition, he served as an adjunct professor, teaching a course on high-growth corporate transactions at the Cornell Law School Technology Law LL.M. Program. Most recently, Dave served as chair of the Venture Capital & Emerging Growth Companies practice at McCarter & English, where he was also a member of the Executive Committee.

Scott Smedresman represents early and growth stage technology companies in structuring, formation, financing, intellectual property, licensing, technology and data matters, growth and exits. Having served as general outside counsel to hundreds of high-growth tech startups—including some of the most prominent Fortune 500 companies in the world—he routinely assists companies throughout their entire lifecycles, advising on formation, founder issuances, closing financings, IP strategy, developing and launching products, building customers and scale, and acquiring technology assets. He has lectured at a university and graduate level, as well as worked in a mentorship and educator capacity with Columbia Business School, the MIT delta v Lab, Venture for America, and the NJ Tech Meetup.

Jared Sorin represents startup, early-stage and emerging-growth companies, as well as the investors who support them. Jared advises entrepreneurial clients on a broad range of technology-driven industries regarding general corporate, finance and transactional matters, including choice of business entity, debt and equity financing transactions, securities law compliance, mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, business formation and strategic alliances. He also serves as a mentor and advisor for various accelerator, incubator, and entrepreneurial networking groups, including the NYU Startup School, Rutgers Preparatory School Business and Entrepreneurship Program, and others.

Joseph Ferino delivers legal solutions to early-stage and emerging-growth technology and technology-enabled companies, along with the investors who support them. His transactional practice addresses entity formation, venture capital financings, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance issues and securities law matters. From startups to long-established companies, Joe has represented numerous clients in corporate finance transactions, including equity and debt financings and a myriad of other corporate and commercial matters. He also served as an adjunct professor on the subject of high-growth corporate transactions at Cornell Law School.

Matthew Uretsky advises entrepreneurial clients in technology-driven industries at every stage of the business lifecycle—from initial formation and funding, to exit strategy. Matt routinely counsels clients on pre-seed, seed, and early-stage financing, expansion and growth-stage capital raising transactions and ultimate liquidity events. He also works closely with venture capital, private equity, angel, and hedge funds, as well as family offices and angel networks. In addition, Matt is a mentor for the Women’s Center for Entrepreneurship, and an advisor for New York University’s Summer Launchpad Program, the 365x Israeli business accelerator program, and the Princeton Tech Meetup.

About Brown Rudnick LLP

At Brown Rudnick, we combine ingenuity with experience to achieve great outcomes for our clients. We deliver partner-driven service; we incentivize our lawyers to collaborate in the client’s best interest; and we put excellence before scale, focusing on industry-driven, client-facing practices where we are recognized leaders. Our lawyers and government relations professionals work across the United States and Europe, with offices in key financial centers. Beyond the United States and Europe, we serve clients around the world.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brown-rudnick-accelerates-growing-global-technology-practice-with-transformational-hires-301462889.html

SOURCE Brown Rudnick

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

