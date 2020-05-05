Bruce Willis and wife Emma reunite after quarantining apart

Bruce Willis and his wife have reunited after quarantining apart for nearly two months.

Emma Heming Willis shared photos of the fun family reunion on Instagram Monday — just ahead of their younger daughter Evelyn’s 6th birthday. (They are also parents to Mabel, 8.)

Bruce Willis gives daughter Evelyn a lift. (Screenshot: Emma Heming Willis) More

Photos and videos showed the family riding a four-wheeler, playing on the swings and walking by the water. The Coco Baba founder set the montage to Khalid’s song “Better”: “Nothing feels better / nothing feels better than this.”

Evelyn, Bruce and Emma ride on a four-wheeler. (Screenshot: Emma Heming Willis) More

It appears that the ladies may have joined Bruce in Sun Valley, Idaho, where he has been quarantining with his ex-wife Demi Moore and their three daughters — Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26. According to Entertainment Tonight, Bruce owns his own home directly across the street from Moore. (He sold another property he owned in the area for $5.5 million in 2018.)

It’s been a grand time — with matching pajamas and other quarantine fun, which the Willis sisters and Moore have been sharing on social media. (Bruce doesn’t have social media accounts.)

Bruce and Emma went riding solo as well. (Screenshot: Emma Heming Willis) More