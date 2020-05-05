Bruce Willis and wife Emma reunite after quarantining apart
Bruce Willis and his wife have reunited after quarantining apart for nearly two months.
Emma Heming Willis shared photos of the fun family reunion on Instagram Monday — just ahead of their younger daughter Evelyn’s 6th birthday. (They are also parents to Mabel, 8.)
Photos and videos showed the family riding a four-wheeler, playing on the swings and walking by the water. The Coco Baba founder set the montage to Khalid’s song “Better”: “Nothing feels better / nothing feels better than this.”
It appears that the ladies may have joined Bruce in Sun Valley, Idaho, where he has been quarantining with his ex-wife Demi Moore and their three daughters — Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26. According to Entertainment Tonight, Bruce owns his own home directly across the street from Moore. (He sold another property he owned in the area for $5.5 million in 2018.)
It’s been a grand time — with matching pajamas and other quarantine fun, which the Willis sisters and Moore have been sharing on social media. (Bruce doesn’t have social media accounts.)
The exes being together for weeks led to speculation that there was trouble between Bruce and Emma, who married in 2009. However, that was shot down by his daughter Scout, who explained that Emma was meant to come to Idaho and join her husband, who was already there, “[but] my younger sister … [who has] never gotten a talk about not f***king with hypodermic needles …. found [a needle at a park and] tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot. So my stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to get the results [from medical testing]. My dad came up here early and then travel got crazy” — with shutdowns — “and my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters.”
Emma deflected the gossip on her own Instagram page.
On Friday, the stay-at-home order in Idaho was lifted and the state started the first phases of its reopening plan. People coming into Idaho from other states are required to quarantine for 14 days under this stage.
The stay-at-home order continues in Los Angeles, where Bruce and Emma primarily reside now after relocating from New York last year.
