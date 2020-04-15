Bruce Willis Is Quarantining with Ex Wife Demi Moore & Here’s Why His Wife Emma Heming Isn’t With Them

A source is speaking out about Bruce Willis‘ relationship with his wife Emma Heming after it was discovered that they are not quarantining together.

Bruce is currently with his ex-wife Demi Moore, 57, and their daughters Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26,

Emma is currently Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5, — have been staying at their Los Angeles area home.

“Demi and Emma are close, and all three get on great as a big blended family. There are no issues at all. Emma needed to stay in L.A. with the young kids,” a family source told People.

“Demi and Bruce have been best friends for years. They are very close,” the source added about the exes, who were married for 13 years.

