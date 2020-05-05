Bruce Willis Reunites With Wife & Daughters After 2 Mos. As They Join Him In Quarantine With Ex Demi Moore

Bruce Willis reunited with his wife Emma and their 2 daughters, Evelyn, 6 and Mabel, 6, as seen in new videos she shared of the family on May 4! Now, they’re all living under one roof with his ex-wife, Demi Moore and their 3 daughters.

Blended and happier than ever! Bruce Willis finally reunited with his wife Emma Heming and their two daughters, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 6, after spending eight weeks quarantining separately. Emma, 49, shared a series of videos to her Instagram Stories on May 4, that showed the family enjoying the outdoors in Idaho. — The actor, 65, has been quarantining there with his ex-wife, actress Demi Moore, 57, and their three kids, Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26.

Emma, who was quarantining with the couple’s daughters in Los Angeles, CA, sat on the back of a mini quad with Bruce in the driver’s seat in one clip. The twosome was all smiles as they rode through the sun-kissed woods. Emma posted a cute snap of the couple sitting on the red quad with their daughter, Evelyn. Meanwhile, Mabel was behind the camera, snapping the scenic portrait.

In other posts on her IG Stories, Emma shared a photo of Bruce from behind with Evelyn on his shoulders. Emma snapped the memorable moment alongside a gorgeous pond. She also posted a video of Mabel standing barefoot in a shallow part of water.

Emma and the girls arrived to Idaho just in time for Evelyn’s 6th birthday this week. Bruce pushed Evelyn on a rope swing in a clip shared by his wife.

“This little love turns 6 tomorrow,” Emma wrote on top of the video, set to Khalid‘s song, “Better.”

Ahead of his wife’s arrival, Bruce and his Demi showed off their dance moves while with their three daughters on social media.

“Now here’s what we gotta do. OK, one, two, one, two, three, four,” Bruce told Demi as they started to perform choreography. Meanwhile, Rumer can be heard laughing off camera. “Come on pick it up, pick it up!” the Die Hard star said Tallulah joined in on the fun.