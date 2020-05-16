BT Sport app BUCKLES under the demand of sport-deprived armchair supporters tuning into Bundesliga

Football fans desperate for their first fix of live games in more than two months have been left frustrated after the app showing the matches buckled under soaring demand.

The return of the German Bundesliga today has seen many supporters take out subscriptions with BT Sport, which owns the rights to broadcast the fixtures in the UK.

Top-flight football has been on hold since March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, with the Bundesliga the first of Europe’s major divisions to restart competitive games.

Borussia Dormund take on Schalke in an empty stadium today as the German Bundesliga returns

Fixtures are being played in empty stadiums, with some members of coaching staff pictured wearing face masks.

However, dozens of exasperated fans took to Twitter this afternoon, complaining that they weren’t able to tune in for their first taste of live action in weeks.

One wrote: ‘Got excited to watch football again. But the BT app keeps crashing so I’ve had to give up. Gutted.’

Another said: ’25 quid came out of my account a few mins ago now but the website still says I need to upgrade and the app won’t let me log in. When can I watch some football?’

BT has been approached for comment.

Dozens of frustrated football fans took to Twitter to complain of trouble accessing live footage of the matches

The setting may be unfamiliar, but the identity of the day’s first goal-scorer was entirely familiar as Erling Braut Haaland put Borussia Dortmund ahead against Schalke.

Haaland diverted a low Thorgan Hazard cross into the far corner of the net in the 29th minute for the first goal of the five matches kicking off on Saturday afternoon on the long-awaited comeback of top-flight football in Europe.

It was a 10th goal in nine Bundesliga appearances for the prolific 19-year-old Norwegian striker, who moved to Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in the winter.

Usually the scorer of the first goal in the Ruhr derby – one of the biggest fixtures in German football – could expect to be mobbed by his teammates.

On this occasion, though, Haaland’s colleagues respected social distancing recommendations and avoided getting too close as they applauded the smiling and dancing goal-scorer.

Earlier today, four matches kicked off at midday in Germany‘s second tier, and another four started 30 minutes later, with players carrying out as much of their pre-match ritual as is possible in the coronavirus pandemic before resuming the 2019-20 season.

Players took to the pitch before kick-off wearing masks to look out upon stadiums that will remain empty for the duration of their game, aside from cameramen wearing masks.

Ball boys wore gloves while microphones used to interview players and managers had a protective film wrapped over the top of them before being connected to a two-metre pole.

Match balls were also sprayed with disinfectant, as well as the seats in the dugouts where coaches and substitutes will sit. And when those players took their place on the bench, they sat apart from each other to maintain social distancing.

Media were allowed in to cover matches but their temperatures were taken upon arrival for any signs of a fever – one of the symptoms of coronavirus.

Stewards stood outside of the stadiums wearing masks, some of which were branded with club colours.

One Bundesliga 2 match was postponed this weekend. Dynamo Dresden’s clash with Hannover was called off after two Dresden players tested positive for the virus and the whole team was ordered into a two-week lockdown by regional authorities.

‘When the decision from the top came that we could train and the games were about to start, we gathered the whole team and started normal sessions,’ Dresden’s striker Alexander Jeremejeff told the BBC.

‘We only did this for two days and then we had to go to this quarantine for two weeks. ‘

