BTMIN, the world's top digital exchange, is overpowering the global digital market

SINGAPORE, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On October 28, 2022, According to the official news, BTMIN Global Digital Exchange has successfully obtained the MSB dual license in the United States and Canada.

At present, BTMIN Exchange has officially obtained the MSB financial license after the approval of the MSB financial license submitted to FINCEN. The approval will allow BTMIN Exchange to conduct legal and compliant digital currency transactions in all 50 U.S. states, as well as promote the development of contract derivatives.

BTMIN Global Exchange is the industry’s top cryptocurrency investment service provider and decentralized trading service platform. Founded in 2019, it is headquartered in Singapore and holds Money Services Business (MSB) licenses in Canada and the United States. Since its operation, it has been favored by more than 5 million users around the world, covering 30 countries including Los Angeles, Vienna, Tokyo, London, and Hong Kong, China.

BTMIN Global Exchange provides trading and investment services between various digital assets around the world. It has independent trade business and operation centers in Los Angeles, Vienna, Tokyo, London and other regions. After several years of accumulation and steady development, it has become a global leader in technology platforms, product lines, security and risk control systems, operations and customer service systems.

Positioning: Committed to providing global users with professional, safe and transparent one-stop digital asset trading services.

Scale: 5 million users in more than 60 countries around the world, with a cumulative transaction volume of more than 15 billion US dollars.

Security: Currently operating safely, digital assets are stored in multi-signature cold wallets.

Stability: Global technical team, distributed parallel technology, high-speed aggregation engine.

BTMIN Global Exchange takes compliance, security and innovation as its core concepts, and takes the protection of user asset safety as the first criterion, and is committed to providing an extremely smooth digital currency financial derivatives trading platform for ordinary users, professional traders and investment institutions.

Since the BTMIN global exchange opened for registration, the number of users has been increasing. The purpose is to carve a pattern that completely subverts the “classical exchange” and reshape the new posture of the exchange in the fight against the exchange. BTMIN global exchange is committed to an open, fair and distributed free financial ecosystem, it breaks the last barrier of each public chain and makes cross-chain transactions and multi-asset interoperability a reality. BTMIN Global Exchange is a multi-asset interoperability autonomous management system and a complete blockchain development platform.

Security, credit endorsement, compliance with supervision, the three most important points of the exchange, BTMIN Global Exchange has achieved it. I believe that BTMIN Global Exchange has such a strong market competitiveness and will definitely become the mainstream exchange in the future, let us wait and see.

CONTACT:

Company: BTMIN CRYPTO SERVICES LIMITED,

Contact Person: David Vetter,

Email: [email protected],

Website: https://www.btminbcge.com/,

City: Singapore, Address:12 Marina View, Singapore 0189

SOURCE BTMIN CRYPTO SERVICES LIMITED