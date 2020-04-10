BTS launching a free concert series

BTS has announced “Bang Bang Con,” a series of their concerts they will be streaming on YouTube starting 11 p.m. ET on April 17.

The ARMY, as the BTS fans are known, can tune into the BANGTANTV YouTube channel to enjoy several of their past concerts including “2015 BTS LIVE: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life On Stage” and “2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour In Seoul.”

It followed last year’s “Map of the Soul: Persona” and has been eagerly awaited.