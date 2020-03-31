BTS Shares Sweet New Videos Of V’s Dog Tannie & Fans Go Wild Over How Grown Up He Is

BTS has brightened our day with adorable new videos of V’s dog Tannie. Fans can’t get over how cute the pup is and how much he’s grown over the years.

In the midst of all the chaos going on in the world right now, BTS is giving us the content we want and need. The K-pop band’s official Twitter account tweeted out 3 precious videos of V’s dog Yeontan, better known as Tannie, that will make your heart melt. In the first video, Tannie can’t seem to figure out if he wants to join V in the room or not. V tries to get him to come to him but Tannie takes his sweet time to decide.

In the second video, V takes Tannie for a walk. Tannie looks so excited walking by V’s side. The final video shows Tannie cleaning himself without a care in the world. This is just Tannie’s world and we’re just living in it.

Almost as soon as the videos were posted, “Tannie” became a worldwide trending topic. Even though he’s just a dog, Tannie has a legion of fans. Many fans were just stunned at how much Tannie has grown and sounded off on Twitter. He’s not just a tiny pup anymore! One fan tweeted, “Tannie is growing up so fast…he’s so big now.” Another wrote, “Oh how he has grown, love you tannie.” Tannie was born in Sept. 2017 so he’ll be 3 years old in just a handful of months!

The group is currently quarantined together as the world battles a global health crisis and performed “Boy With Luv” during Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special on March 30. Since everyone is at home practicing social distancing, BTS performed their hit song from their practice room. Billie Eilish and Finneas, John Legend, Dua Lipa, and Andrea Bocelli also made appearances during the special.