BTS to teach fans Korean with new language videos

The K-pop superstars — V, J-Hope, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jeon Jung-kook, Suga — are launching a series of Korean language teaching videos, in a bid to establish a stronger connection with their global fans.

According to BTS’ management agency, Big Hit Entertainment , “Learn Korean With BTS” will use reassembled footage from the band’s videos, including “Run BTS,” “Bangtan Bomb” and “BTS Episode” to make the learning experience more immersive and fun.

The educational content will be rolled out on Weverse, the fan-community app created by Big Hit Entertainment, on 24 March and registered fans will be able to access the short videos free of charge.

The videos will be about three minutes long and will introduce simple Korean grammar and expressions.