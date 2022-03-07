Budget fun in the bedroom: The best sex toys under £50

With such a massive range of sex toys on the market, you would think that the shopping process would be straightforward. You would be wrong.

Despite the fact that there are absolutely loads of options out there for solo play, couples, and long-distance relationships, with just about every size, shape, and style on offer, finding something that works for you can be a tricky task. With so much choice, where do you even start? We can help.

We have done a lot of the hard work for you and researched a massive pool of sex toys, in a bid to answer your questions. Here’s everything you need to know about shopping for the perfect sex toy.

Why should you consider investing in a sex toy?

There are two key benefits to sex toys: fun and health. The first reason is obvious. Whether you’re avoiding the dating scene at the moment, looking for something to spice up your sex life, or simply looking to explore a new sensation, sex toys can provide an injection of fun. You can satisfy every need and desire with a sex toy.

The second benefit is all about sexual health, because sex toys can really make a difference when it comes to satisfaction and performance. The Journal of Sex and Marital Therapy asserts that 36% of women require sustained clitoral stimulation to orgasm, meaning a sex toy could be the difference between an unfulfilled and satisfactory sex life. There are also plenty of devices that can help with erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation.

You might not need a sex toy in your life, but the potential benefits are there for the taking.

What are the most important features in a sex toy?

You should always do your homework before investing in a sex toy, and we’ve lined up the key questions to keep in mind before making any sort of decision:

Type — There are a lot of sex toys on offer, with everything from rabbits to bullet vibrators to consider. It’s always nice to have a lot to choose from, but the sheer quantity of options can be intimidating. It’s best to start off by thinking about what turns you or your partner on, and searching for something that ticks your boxes.

Sound — You should always think about how much noise your sex toy is going to make, especially if you live with others. Nobody wants to be woken up by your sex toy buzzing through the walls. If yu live alone or with a partner, this is less of a concern.

Power supply — Your sex toy of choice is probably going to be battery powered or rechargeable. Avoiding batteries is good for the environment, but waiting for your sex toy to charge can be a real mood killer.

Water resistance — If steamy shower sessions are your thing, make sure you purchase a sex toy that’s waterproof. Otherwise, you’ll be needing to buy a replacement.

You should also think about price when purchasing anything, because it’s important not to spend beyond your reach. To keep things simple, we have lined up a bunch of the best sex toys for under £50.

What is the best sex toy?

We’re not going to try and tell you which sex toy should be top of your list, or which one you must love or there is something wrong with you. Instead, we’re here to lend a helping hand in the form of a selection of cheap recommendations. There should be something for everyone in this list. You just need to pick a favourite from the bunch.

These are the best sex toys for under £50 in 2022.