Buhari approves Nigeria Data Protection Bureau, appoints Vincent Olatunji as Pioneer Commissioner

President Muha​​mmadu Buhari, has approved the establishment of the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB).

This followed a request made by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami).

According to a statement made available to TechEconomy.ng, signed by Uwa Suleiman, Spokesperson to the Minister, the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau has been established in line with global best practice and will focus on data protection and privacy for the country, among others.

“The successful implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) for a Digital Nigeria has significantly increased the adoption of data platforms and accelerated the datafication of our society.

“This has increased the importance of having an institution that focuses on data protection and privacy.

Furthermore, the issuance of the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) in January 2019, as a subsidiary legislation to the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Act 2007, has increased awareness about the need for data protection and privacy.

The Bureau will be responsible for consolidating the gains of the NDPR and supporting the process for the development of a primary legislation for data protection and privacy.

Buhari appoints Dr Vincent Olatunji as Pioneer National Commissioner of NDPB.

President Buhari also approved the recommendation of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Pantami, for Dr. Vincent Olatunji to serve as the National Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB).

Dr. Olatunji hails from Ekiti State and, at the time of his appointment, was the Director of the eGovernment Development and Regulations Department at NITDA.

The appointment takes effect immediately.

