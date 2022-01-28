Buhari commends Pantami for delivering “digital Nigeria mandate”

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), the minister of Communications and Digital Economy for “delivering the mandate for a digital Nigeria”.

The President was speaking on Tuesday, January 25 2022 at the launching of the Fifth Generation (5G) Network for a digital Nigeria at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

President Buhari who expressed his satisfaction with the exemplary leadership and unprecedented developments Professor Pantami has brought to bear on the digital economy sector as well as the country at large, said “I applaud the commitment and consistency of the Honourable Minister of Communications and DigitalEconomy, towards the delivery of the mandate of developing Nigeria’s digital economy. The progress has been unprecedented and truly commendable”.

He further emphasized that the Digital Economy sector has had a significant impact on the nation’s economy through its development and implementation of impactful policies.

President Buhari enumerated some of the sector’s contributions to include; the fastest growing sector in 2020, recording double-digit growth rates of 14.70% and 12.90% respectively, a 17.92% contribution to the national GDP, the prime role in enabling our economy swiftly exit the pandemic-triggered recession, among others.

The president reiterated that 5G technologies can support every sector by enhancing connectivity, healthcare, education, foster smart cities, boost agriculture and support security institutions with real time information.

“To this end, I hereby direct all the security institutions to immediately leverage 5G when deployed, in order to beef up security in the country and the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy is to oversee a multi-stakeholder implementation of the policy”.

