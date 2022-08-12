Buhari Congratulates Pantami as First African CIISec Fellow

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), on his conferment with a Fellowship status by Chartered Institute of Information Security (CIISec).

President Buhari congratulates the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, on the historic recognition, being first and only African Fellow admitted into CIISec amongst 89 other Fellows.

The President, in a statement by Femi Adesina, his Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, notes the passion, diligence and creativity that Prof. Pantami has brought into governance since assumption of office, enabling a convergence and synergy that takes security into full consideration, especially in the global cyber space.

President Buhari also appreciates CIISec for the recognition to Prof. Pantami and the effort at providing a community of professionals that work towards protecting the interest and safety of global citizens on the internet.

CIISec is the only genuine information and cybersecurity institution granted the Royal Charter of Incorporation status in the United Kingdom since 2018, and saddled with the responsibility to raise the standard of professionalism in information and cybersecurity.