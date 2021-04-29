Build the perfect WFH office with a Dell laptop and monitor bundle that saves you $495

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

Save $495.14: As of April 27, Dell has a bundle package that includes an Inspiron 14 7000 laptop (11th Generation Intel Core i5), Dell 24-inch monitor, and USB-C mobile adapter for $674.82 when you add code BUNDLE20 at checkout.

The chance to work from home was a welcome change for many, if you had the privilege of a job that allowed it. But while it’s convenient, you’re stuck buying most of the essential supplies you need to get your job done. To start your WFH station from scratch, a bundle offer from Dell might be your ticket to a better home office.

Dell will set you up with an Inspiron 14 7000 laptop, Dell 24 monitor, and a Dell USB-C mobile adapter for a final price of $674.82. In order to get that price, make sure to add the code BUNDLE20 in your shopping cart. Once you tally up your savings you look to get a total discount of $495.14 along with free shipping.

The centerpiece of your new bundle is the Inspiron 14 7000 laptop with the latest 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor. You get a 256GB solid-state drive and 8GB of included RAM inside a sleek aluminum and magnesium alloy exterior. It also offers a 14.5-inch QHD+ display that’s extra easy on the eyes with ComfortView Plus. This cuts down on blue light emissions for less strain after a long day of work.

Along with your laptop, the Dell S2421HN monitor is perfect for your second screen with 1920×1080 Full HD resolution. It uses an IPS panel for rich colors, includes two HDMI ports, and even offers AMD FreeSync technology if you want to get a little bit of gaming in on your break. But the handiest part of your bundle is the Dell DA300 USB-C adapter. This 6-in-1 adapter makes it easy to plug in and connect multiple devices besides your new laptop and monitor. Its compact design fits anywhere and offers ports for HDMI, VGA, Ethernet, DP, USB-C, and USB-A.

If you want to work smarter and not harder at home, a proper WFH bundle from Dell is where you start.

Explore related content: