Build your own Lotus Esprit S1 “Wet Nellie” Posted on April 29, 2020 by admin Language English 30 April, 2020 Build your own Lotus Esprit S1 "Wet Nellie" If you have some extra time during the lockdown, or need something to occupy the kids, Lotus now offers a free download to build a model of the Lotus Esprit S1 “Wet Nellie”. Source link Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Related Check your website health in 5 minutes with SEMrush SEO Audit Tool