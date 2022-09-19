Builders Are Embracing Climate-friendly Engineering Solutions, says PPC

In line with global action to fight climate change, builders are beginning to embrace climate-friendly building designs and structures, says Mr Anand Kumar, the Head of PPC Building Services Engineering.

The expert in a statement on Wednesday said that this fast growing trend that utilizes smart technology is ensuring efficient use of materials and creating environmental and economic sustainability for the country.

Studies have shown that residential and commercial buildings account for almost 40 percent of global energy-related carbon emissions and solutions that address these emissions will play a major role in the realization of sustainable development goals (SDG’s).

According to him, the growing awareness of environmental issues and the availability of advanced technologies for energy and water efficiency are driving the demand for environmentally friendly features.

He added that a robust security infrastructure, consisting of a physical security system, access control products as well as fire and intrusion alarm, should be an integral component of smart buildings to ensure the building is safe, energy-efficient and eco-friendly.

“A considerable number of builders are realizing that the next phase in building designs is green buildings as they offer immense economic and financial benefits and are highly relevant to a wide range of businesses and building owners,” he added.

“The energy demands of buildings, especially large residential and high-rise structures, are immense, as such, constructing buildings that are energy efficient can lead to significant and important reductions in energy usage. Through our work in the construction industry, we have realized that the growing adoption of smart technologies in building design has created loopholes that can be exploited. That is why there is a need to integrate robust security solutions into building systems to combat these ever-growing threats.”

A latest report by Fortune Business Insights on the Global Smart Buildings Market estimated that global smart building market is will grow from $80.62 billion in 2022 to $328.62 billion by 2029, as the reopening of commercial buildings after the pandemic is expected to boost the demand for smart technologies that offer safety and minimize physical contact.

PPC Ltd

Over the years, PPC’s Building Services Engineering Division has been championing advocacy around the way buildings are designed, through innovative engineering designs that improve the quality of life of users.

Related