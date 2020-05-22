Building designer Chris Clout’s superyacht-style home is a beauty – realestate.com.au

Jimmys Post

Crusoe House at Castaways Beach by award-winning building designer Chris Clout Design.

A four-level house likened to a superyacht on land and something you would expect to see in a Hollywood blockbuster is set to be built on the Sunshine Coast.

Crusoe House at Castaways Beach is the dream and latest multimillion-dollar project of the award-winning building designer Chris Clout.

The five-bedroom resort-style project will become home to the designer and his family, including his three young sons.

Crusoe House at Castaways Beach will have sea views to die for.

Once completed the house is expected to be worth about $5 million.

The property, a masterpiece by Chris Clout Design, will sit on a large sloping 1230 sq m block and include a gym, cinema, entertainment area, sauna, wine cellar and four guest rooms with ensuites on the ground level.

The home’s master bedroom and retreat on the upper level.

The main level will feature an infinity swimming pool, courtyard pool, two spas and a powder room. The master bedroom and retreat will occupy the top floor and have a large ensuite and massive walk-in robe.

Mr Clout said he was also considering putting in a car lift as part of the build.

The house will have two pools on the ground level.

“We love entertaining and living by the beach. Every day is so different, there’s a nice elevation here,” Mr Clout said.

“It’s a special home and less than 200m from the beach.

“I have done so much for clients, but my true vision is to create my own buildings so people can buy them off-the-plan.”

Once completed it is set to be worth $5 million.

Mr Clout said he designed homes between $6 million and $7 million, built on 500sq m blocks.

“We’ve designed so many exciting projects around the country and this is one of the best,” he said.

“When I turn 40 I want to be living in this house, so I’ve got four years.”

It is 200m from the beach.

The Clouts are currently living in a Tuscan Mediterranean-style home on the block, which have waterslides for his children.

Other notable homes Mr Clout has designed include Hamilton House in Hamilton, Sky Garden House in Noosa, Ascot House in Brisbane, Driftwood Two at Castaways Beach, and Nola Residences in Noosa.
