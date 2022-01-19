Building Industry Veteran Mitch Levinson Joins Builders Digital Experience To Lead Digital Agency Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Builders Digital Experience (BDX) announced this week that marketing and technology executive Mitch Levinson would be joining the company as VP, Digital Agency Solutions. In this role, Levinson will lead the advertising, website, and digital services teams at BDX under one organization.

“As we seek to continue to elevate the customer experience for our builder clients, it became clear that we needed to bring together several of our core businesses under one umbrella,” said Melissa Morman, Chief Experience Officer at BDX. “Mitch’s reputation in the industry and his expertise across technology and marketing made him the perfect fit for this role. We are excited for the future of this group under his leadership.”

Levinson has worked with homebuilders and clients from other industries on their strategies for growth, brand development, and digital transformation for over 20 years. He brings deep experience in strategy development and execution, cross channel marketing, digital communications, website development, branding, content creation, marketing automation, user-experience, search engine optimization, analytics and reporting.

“I am very excited to join BDX and bring an agency mindset and consultative approach to help solve the complex marketing issues builders face,” said Mitch Levinson, new VP, Agency Solutions for BDX. “From generating leads to creating engagement with their target market, I love helping companies embrace digital transformation and become effective marketers.”

Levinson has owned his own marketing agencies, worked with hundreds of builders and companies in several industries, and is a frequent speaker at homebuilding industry events and gatherings. He earned an MBA in Computer Information Systems and eCommerce, which allows him to bring a unique perspective and experience to the field of technology in real estate.

Morman continued, “We feel incredibly fortunate to have someone of Mitch’s caliber with such deep home builder experience and relationships step into this role. It will allow him to hit the ground running and make an immediate impact on our clients’ business.”

About BDX

For over 20 years, Builders Digital Experience (BDX) has been a leading provider of digital marketing, sales, and technology solutions for the home building industry. In addition to running the top new home listing site (NewHomeSource.com), BDX offers website development, SEO and SEM solutions, virtual tour, interactive floor plans, photo realistic renderings, sales center kiosks, and Envision, the leading online design center. Together, these online and interactive resources help builders and manufacturers

Media Contact

Eleanor Brown, BDX, +1 5124135278, ebrown@thebdx.com

SOURCE BDX

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

