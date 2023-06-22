Building Strong Foundation for Innovators: NCS Kickstarts TIDP 2023 Programme – TechEconomy







The Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), Tuesday, kickstarted the Technology Innovation Development Programme (TIDP), aimed at empowering and supporting young innovators in Nigeria.

The NCS TIDP Programme received impressive response, with applications from 47 teams showcasing their ideas and solutions to address societal challenges.

During the first day of the boot camp, Tuesday, held in Lagos, industry leaders and mentors from the ICT sector gathered to interact with the four selected teams.

The mentors and various committees are committed to working closely with the teams to ensure the transformation of their ideas into tangible products.

Speaking with TechEconomy, Professor Adesina Sodiya, President of NCS, emphasized the importance of building a strong foundation for innovators and guiding them towards creating finished products.

To facilitate their progress, each team member will receive brand-new laptops, and financial support will be provided to keep them motivated and focused.

The TIDP program, initiated approximately 3 years ago, aims to foster innovation and development in Nigeria. It seeks to provide resources and expertise to young individuals with brilliant ideas but limited means to translate them into world-class solutions.

By bridging this gap, Professor Adesina said the program aims to build a community of young innovators who can become successful entrepreneurs or find employment.

“The upcoming second boot camp for the technology team is already in the planning phase, following the success of the first phase last year. The products developed by the first batch of participants will be showcased in July after a dedicated period of three to four months for project completion.”

The selection process for the program, according to him, involved assessing five major criteria, including the commercial viability of the product and its potential impact on society. The aim is to develop implementable solutions within a specified timeframe, while also ensuring uniqueness and market appeal,” Sodiya said.

Further, he commended Leo Stan Ekeh, Chairman, Zinox Technologies for his tremendous support for the program since inception. While responding to if there are plans to approach stakeholders in the public sector, the President confirmed that there have been ongoing conversations geared towards getting more support.

Asked Dr. Mohammad Sirajo Aliyu, Deputy President of NCS, what his advice would be for the participants, he urged the teams to seize the opportunity offered by the program, highlighting the chance to learn and explore various aspects of their projects.

Experts from different fields will provide guidance and mentorship, covering both technical aspects and the business side of innovation. Participants will gain valuable skills in product packaging, marketing, patenting, and more.

The TIDP represents a significant step by the NCS to nurture young talent and promote innovation in Nigeria. By providing immediate resources and support to selected individuals, the program aims to transform ideas into impactful innovations that benefit both society and the innovators themselves.

The evaluation and launch of products developed by the participating teams are expected to further demonstrate the value of their contributions to society.

With the TIDP, the NCS is positioning Nigeria as a hub of innovation, empowering its young population to make significant contributions and shape the future of technology in the country.

Responding to questions on sponsorship and the support for the selected teams, Dr. Mohammad said NCS’s sponsorship approach involves a thorough assessment of the needs and requirements of the participants.

Firstly, we provide them with laptops to support their work. Additionally, we allocate resources based on the specific development stage of their product. At the end of each month, when they present their progress, we collect a comprehensive report and provide them with a token for their upkeep.

“Our approach focuses on addressing their individual needs rather than simply providing pocket money. Moreover, during the product launch, we explore various options such as partnering with external entities, selling the product, or offering a share of the product to interested parties,” he said.

While addressing the young innovators, Lanre Ogunya, CEO at VTpass.com who will also serve as one of the mentors for the program, urged them that acquiring business skills and not just focusing on writing codes will be a game changer.

It is not just about the hard skill of coding, you must learn how to run a business by leveraging all the online resources and mentorship.” Ogunya said.

According to Lanre, identifying market gaps and opportunities, developing a business model, knowing how to manage financial and human resources, marketing and customer acquisition, and leadership are germane for any entrepreneur who wants to successfully launch a product in the market.







