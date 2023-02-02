Built Green Partners with Hudson Restoration to Offer Customers Eco-Friendly Options

Homeowners with property disaster damage may now choose certified, sustainable restorations

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 1, 2023 /CNW/ – When it comes to sustainable building, primarily, green innovation is adopted by new construction and, to a lesser extent, with renovations. In a national first, Hudson Restoration has partnered with Built Green Canada to provide Canada’s first BUILT GREEN® certified restorations for homes damaged by natural and mechanical disasters.

Operating out of Southern Ontario, Hudson Restoration is a boutique and eco-friendly disaster restoration company that serves property owners and their insurance providers by offering remediation, restoration, and reconstruction services for high-value residential, heritage, and commercial properties.

They are also continually improving their operations, with a focus on sustainability, which segued into the next step of their business plan: partnering with Built Green Canada, a non-profit that provides evidence-based, sustainable building programs and third-party certification to Canada’s building sector. With this partnership, Hudson Restoration has guidance, support, and access to green building experts—to provide customers with more choice than ever before.

Hudson Restoration knows that progressive homeowners want restorations completed with sustainability in mind, and take pride in helping them achieve their goals, right up to Net Zero Energy+—one of several sustainability programs offered by Built Green Canada. What’s more, Built Green provides disaster preparedness options, so homeowners can choose to improve their home’s resiliency, helping reduce the need for future restorations.

“Hudson Restoration’s commitment to sustainability prompted another iteration of the BUILT GREEN® programs—customized for restorations, and ultimately, opening another door for industry,” says Jenifer Christenson, CEO at Built Green Canada. “As an organization keen to work alongside industry, we’re grateful for their leadership and focus on offering customers greener, healthier restorations, verified through third-party certification.”

Christenson stated that Hudson’s pursuit of sustainable restorations was a step ahead in the restoration space, so was keen on working with them. She says, “Given the increase and severity of natural disasters, largely due to climate change, the restoration industry has a big role to play in contributing to a healthier, more sustainable built environment. With disaster preparedness top of mind at Built Green, Hudson’s reach out was serendipitous.”

“Historically, Built Green Canada focused on partnering with builders, renovators and developers,” says Nick Hudson, Director of Operations at Hudson. “We’ve worked closely with the great folks at Built Green to reimagine the approach, to provide our customers with green certifications on their property damage restoration. We’re extremely excited with where we’ve ended up—and kicked off the New Year by offering this to homeowners and insurance companies who may have their own environmental goals!”

Meanwhile, Built Green helps industry stay ahead of evolving regulations; the federal government’s 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan1 provides a roadmap that outlines a sector-by-sector path for Canada to reach its emissions reduction targets, and Built Green Canada aims to help the building industry stay on-track. By 2030, emissions targets are for 40 per cent below 2005 levels, with a net-zero emission target by 2050.

Industry is already showing sustainability leadership, as many voluntarily choose to construct better, more sustainable builds through programs including Built Green’s, which enables industry to progress incrementally—whether working within energy-focused step code or incoming tier code. Built Green’s programs align for ease of use, finding practical pathways forward and offering builders a competitive advantage. Given all builders now have energy performance requirements, Built Green’s holistic approach differentiates those who go beyond code.

About Built Green Canada:

Since its founding in 2003, Built Green Canada has worked with builders, renovators, and developers to provide Canada’s building sector with evidence-based, industry-informed sustainability programs, along with third-party certification options. To date, Built Green Canada has certified 45,860 single family, multi-family, and high density homes through their industry-leading sustainability programs. As of December 31, 2022, these certifications represent projects in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

About Hudson Restoration:

Hudson Restoration is a leading boutique and eco-friendly disaster restoration company in Canada, providing remediation, restoration and reconstruction services for high value residential, heritage and commercial properties.

Founded in 2009, Hudson has developed a reputation built on sophisticated levels of craftsmanship, communication and personal service, with an industry-leading, and ever deepening eco-friendly approach to help customers and insurance clients meet environmental and net-zero targets.

1 The Plan reflects input from over 30,000 Canadians, provinces and territories, Indigenous Peoples, industry and the independent Net-Zero Advisory Body. Other plans have been released including the Pan- Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change.

