Built In Honors Enigma in Prestigious 2023 Best Places To Work Awards

Enigma recognized among best U.S. Startups and fully remote workplaces. Enigma was named to Built In’s top lists in three categories: U.S. Best Startups to Work For, Fully Remote Best Startups to Work For, and Fully Remote Best Places to Work

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Built In today announced that Enigma, a data science company that provides comprehensive intelligence about the financial health and identity of every U.S. business, was honored in its 2023 Best Places To Work Awards across three categories. Specifically, Enigma earned a place on lists for U.S. Best Startups to Work For, Fully Remote Best Startups to Work For, and Fully Remote Best Places to Work. The annual awards program includes U.S. companies of all sizes, across remote, hybrid and on-site environments.

“We’re honored to make the Built In list for the second year running,” says Stephanie Spiegel, VP of People at Enigma. “Our remote-first culture and transparent, equitable approach to total rewards reflects how much we value our people and their essential role in delivering on our mission: get more worthy small businesses access to the capital and resources they need to grow and thrive.”

The award continues a trend of growth and momentum for Enigma. Over the past two years, the data science company, which was recently named to the Inc. Best in Business 2022 list, has grown its customers by 500%, helping them better serve U.S. small businesses.

To learn more about Enigma’s compensation philosophy, read the recent blog post. Browse current career opportunities at enigma.com/careers/openings.

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

“It’s my honor to congratulate this year’s Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they’ve stepped up to meet the modern professional’s new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can’t wait to see that future unfold.”

ABOUT ENIGMA

Enigma provides comprehensive intelligence about the identity and financial health of small and medium businesses across the United States. By engineering better data from hundreds of public and third-party sources, they tell the complete story of every business, so that companies of every size can access the financial services they need to grow and thrive. Leading organizations from the world’s largest banks to tomorrow’s unicorns use Enigma’s data to better serve their small and medium business customers. To learn more visit enigma.com.

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 2,000 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals. http://www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN’S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fifth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Startup Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 100 Best Large Places to Work and Editor’s Choice: 100 Best Hybrid Places to Work. The program honors companies – remote, hybrid and in-office – with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC.

Media Contact

Madeline Ross, Enigma, 1 201.485.6153, press@enigma.com

SOURCE Enigma