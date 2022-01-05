Built In Honors TeamSnap in Its Esteemed 2022 Best Places To Work Awards

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Built In announced that TeamSnap was honored in its 2022 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, TeamSnap earned a place on the 100 Best Remote-First Places to Work List. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

“Being remote-first is at the core of how our organization operates and is a fundamental part of our continued growth. TeamSnap fosters a culture based on trust, transparency, and accountability. We hire talented people who have the freedom to work where they want, because we trust them to do their jobs, and trust in our people is our competitive advantage,” said Peter Frintzilas, CEO of TeamSnap. “Being chosen by Built In as a top 100 remote-first company is not only an honor, but a testament to our people and our culture.”

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

“It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today’s tech professionals seek.”

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

Founded in 2009, TeamSnap has changed the way people manage sports and group activities. Over 24 million coaches, administrators, players, and parents rely on TeamSnap’s powerful but easy-to-use solutions for communication, scheduling, payment collection, registration, real-time game sharing and much more. With TeamSnap, organizers save time, can focus on what matters, and keep participants happy.

