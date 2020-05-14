Bullying, mental health and climate change key issues for kids

news, local-news, Chloe Davis, Tasmania, Leanne McLean, Roger Jaensch, Cassy O’Connor, youth, children, politics

Bullying and mental health in schools are key concerns for St Leonards teenager Chloe Davis. Chloe, 14, is one of almost 200 young Tasmanians who, as part of the Commissioner for Children and Young People’s Ambassador Program, provided input on a new report which aims to bring the voices of the state’s youth to the forefront in advocating for their future The report, Listening to Children and Young People Tasmania Report 2019, was released by CCYP Leanne McLean on Thursday. Chloe said she thought the ambassador program was a brilliant initiative that allowed her voice to be heard. “I’ve loved being a part of it, not just talking about an issue but getting it fixed,” Chloe said. “We talk about important issues we want to bring to politicians.” She has been part of the program for three years and said one of the highlights was providing consultation on the Criminal Code Amendment (Bullying) Bill 2019, which made acts of serious bullying and cyberbullying a crime after passing the Parliament last year. “We felt strongly that bullying wasn’t being focused on enough,” Chloe said. “That was one of the highlights, we actually did something meaningful.” She said another key concern was a lack of focus on mental health in Tasmanian schools. “It’s not being handled well. Schools counsellors aren’t appreciated enough,” she said. Chloe said she would also like to see lawyers working in schools to provide legal advice to young people if needed. “[For example] if we’ve got a part-time job and we aren’t getting paid enough, [advice] on what we can do,” she said. When releasing the report, Ms McLean said seven key themes emerged throughout 2019: education and opportunity; equity and diversity; climate change and the environment; participation and recognition of children and young people; safety; access to necessities, services and support; and bullying and mental health. “The themes relate to education and opportunities for children and young people, their safety, the natural environment and climate change, their access to basic services and supports, their mental health and the bullying many experience, their ability to participate in their communities and society, and their wish to be recognised as valued members of the Tasmanian community, no matter who they are or where they come from,” Ms McLean said. “CCYP ambassadors were clearly concerned about climate change and the natural environment and were passionate about improving awareness and finding solutions at a community and global level to collectively address this issue.” Ms McLean said the ambassadors also conveyed a strong message that current support systems and strategies for addressing and responding to bullying and mental concerns were not working as well as they could be. Human Services Minister Roger Jaensch welcomed the report which he said provided a window into the concerns, hopes and desires of Tasmanian children and young people on a range of issues affecting them and the Tasmanian community. “The voices of our young people are important and must be heard, and while this report was done before the COVID-19 pandemic, I can assure all our young people that we hear their concerns and welcome their ideas on key issues,” Mr Jaensch said. Greens leader Cassy O’Connor said the report made it clear the state needed to do better by its young people. “They are calling out for more mental health support, educational opportunities, equality, but most critical of all, climate action,” Ms O’Connor said. “The decisions leaders make in the coming months and years will frame the lives of Tasmania’s young people.”

