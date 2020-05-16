Bundesliga 2020 Results, Highlights: Erling Haaland stars as Dortmund defeat Schalke 4-0

Bundesliga 2020 Results, Highlights: Dortmund moved within a point of the top spot. (Source: Reuters)

Bundesliga 2020, Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 Results, Highlights: After a break of two months, Bundesliga returned on Saturday with five matches at the same time all across Germany, including the Revierderby. Lucien Favre’s men proved to dominating against their rivals Schalke as they defeated them 4-0 at an empty Signal Iduna Park.

With piped atmosphere, masks in the dugout, and elbow bumping celebrations, the derby took place under odd circumstances. After a slow start to the match, Erling Haaland broke the deadlock at the half-hour mark by an exquisite tap-in from a Thorgan Hazard cross. 15 minutes later, wingback Raphael Guerreiro doubled the lead with a low finish past Schalke’s goalkeeper Markus Schubert. In the second half, Dortmund maintained their form and grabbed two quick goals from Hazard and Guerreiro to make it 4-0 by the 63rd minute. The Black and Yellow held on to their lead till the end and moved to 54 points from 26 matches.