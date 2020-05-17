Bundesliga Live Streaming: When and where to watch Bayern vs Union Berlin match?

2020 – earlier dotted with marquee sporting events, including the Olympics – has seen very little sporting action over the past few months as the world grappled to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sport, too, is looking at a restart with the Bundesliga, Germany’s top-flight football league, becoming the first major European league to make a comeback when it resumed on May 16. The clubs have returned to training, guided by strict health protocol and with a blanket ban on fans. The remaining matches will be played behind closed doors and no more than 300 people, including players and support staff, will be allowed in the stadium.

Here is a breakdown of all the action on Sunday.

What time are the Bundesliga matches on Sunday?

FC Koln vs Mainz kicks off at 7:00 pm IST.

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich kicks off at 9:30 pm IST.

Where will the Bundesliga matches be telecast?

The Bundesliga matches will be shown on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2.

Where will the Bundesliga matches be live streamed?

The Bundesliga matches will be live streamed on Hotstar.

Full Squads:

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer, Sven Ulreich Christian Früchtl, Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, Javi Martinez, Alphonso Davies, Álvaro Odriozola, Jérôme Boateng, David Alaba, Niklas Süle, Lukas Mai, Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernández, Joshua Kimmich, Oliver Batista Meier, Leon Dajaku, Philippe Coutinho, Mickaël Cuisance, Paul Will, Ivan Perišić, Sarpreet Singh, Leon Goretzka, Thiago, Corentin Tolisso, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, Joshua Zirkzee, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt, Thomas Müller, Fiete Arp, Robert Lewandowski

Union Berlin: Moritz Nicolas, Jakob Busk, Rafał Gikiewicz, Neven Subotić, Michael Parensen, Julian Ryerson, Ken Reichel, Florian Hübner, Marvin Friedrich, Christopher Lenz, Keven Schlotterbeck, Christopher Trimmel, Laurenz Dehl, Yunus Malli, Maurice Arcones, Christian Gentner, Manuel Schmiedebach, Felix Kroos, Akaki Gogia, Robert Andrich, Grischa Prömel, Joshua Mees, Julius Kade, Florian Flecker, Sebastian Polter Marius Bülter, Sheraldo Becker, Anthony Ujah, Marcus Ingvartsen, Suleiman Abdullahi, Sebastian Andersson