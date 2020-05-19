Bus crash, car fire left driver in critical condition

news, local-news,

A St Helens man remains in a critical condition in the Royal Hobart Hospital after a two-vehicle crash involving a bus on the Midland Highway at Oatlands on Monday afternoon. The man, 25, was driving a Subaru Impreza south on the highway when it collided head-on with a 40-seater bus that was attempting to turn into High Street about 5pm. Inspector Brian Edmonds said the car caught fire, but fortunately passers-by were able to put it out with a fire extinguisher while the driver was trapped. IN OTHER NEWS: He was airlifted to hospital, along with his male passenger, 26, also of St Helens, who was in a serious but stable condition. The female bus driver suffered minor injuries. Inspector Edmonds said drugs and alcohol were not a factor, but preliminary investigations indicated that a failure to pay attention and drive to the conditions may have played a part. The Midland Highway was closed for several hours while the scene was cleared.

