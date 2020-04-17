Bushfire photos that shocked the world

The devastation from the recent Australian bushfires was shocking – 34 people lost their lives, 6000 buildings were destroyed and an estimated 1 billion animals perished.

Photos showing the horrific reality of the Australian bushfires have been recognised at the 2020 World Press photo awards.

News outlets around the world like the New York Times employed local photographers for assignments to cover the devastation that was happening across Australia.

One of those photographers was Matthew Abbott, whose photo of a car that had not only been burnt but had melted into the ashes in Conjola Park, NSW, was recognised as one of the year’s best in the Spot News Stories category.

Agence France-Presse photographer Sean Davey’s picture of children bathed in a deep red light at a bushfire evacuation centre on New Year’s Eve in Bega, NSW, took second place in Contemporary Issues.

The overall winner prize was awarded to Agence France-Presse photographer Yasuyoshi Chiba, 48, for his touching photo of a mobile-lit Sudanese demonstrator reciting protest poetry, in which judges saw a symbol of hope.

Chiba’s picture, taken during the uprising in Sudan calling for the return to civilian rule last year, showed the power of youth and art while itself possessing a “poetic” quality, the judges said.

“This moment was the only peaceful group protest I encountered during my stay and I felt touched by the undefeated solidarity of their revolution,” the Japanese photojournalist told AFP.

The picture “showed that the people still had this passion inside and I felt part of it. I saw how the strong will of the people was there and that it could not be put out by violence,” he said.

Here are the other photos recognised at the 2020 awards:

With AFP wires