March was the busiest month on record for Lifeline’s crisis support line with more than 88,000 people reaching out for support. Lifeline Tasmania spokesperson Melita Griffin said Australia wide there has been a 25 per cent increase in demand for the service. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania “We are now receiving over 3000 calls a day,” she said. “That equates to a call to Lifeline every 30 seconds.” She said in the last week of March COVID-19 related issues accounted for 39 per cent of the calls, up from 23 per cent from the week before. IN OTHER NEWS: Job losses and company shut downs have forced many people into uncertainty, which has lead them to contact crisis support. Tasmania accounts for about two per cent of Australia’s population but Ms Griffin said Tasmanians make up about 4 per cent of calls to Lifeline. “Tasmania generally contributes to 4 percent of calls to 13 11 14, that is around 120 calls a day,” she said. “We want to remind Tasmanians that we have made a commitment to always be there for them and we will continue to be there for them.” Ms Griffin said the reasons people contact the support line vary. “A crisis for one individual can be different to another individual’s crisis,” she said. “In general times it can be anything from relationships to financial stress to workplace stress. “What we are seeing now in terms of COVID-19 is that we are also seeing people who would normally be quite resilient have had a lot of things taken out of their control so they are suffering as well.” She encouraged people to reach out to those they know will be at risk of social isolation. “Take time out and connect with 1,2 or 3 different people,” Ms Griffin said. “We encourage people to be creative around these things that they feel like they’ve lost and let’s focus on the things we can do, not the things we can’t do.” Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

