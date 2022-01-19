Business Architecture Guild® Announces New Industry Reference Models

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Business Architecture Guild ®, an international community of business architecture practitioners, today announced the release of new Financial Services v5.0, Government v4.0, Healthcare Provider v2.0, Insurance v5.0, Manufacturing v3.0, Transportation v4.0 and Common Reference Model v5.0. An overview of these models may be found on the Guild Industry Reference Model page and available for download in the Guild Online Store.

One of the most widely requested aspects of business architecture, the industry reference models simplify the application of business architecture for strategy execution. For organizations just getting started or those with an established practice, the newly released reference models not only expedite deployment, but provide the basis for business architects and related practitioners to gain insights into the discipline, accelerate their learning curve in real world scenarios and enact agile change faster with industry-specific models that are ready to deploy or customize as required.

“The Guild reference models represent the cumulative efforts of hundreds of industry professionals from multiple disciplines across the globe who come together to formalize and share their knowledge in ways that are now available to the Guild membership at large,” according to Robert Bratulic, member of the Guild Board of Directors and Editorial Board Chair. “These models represent industry baselines and building blocks that business leaders need to jumpstart their efforts on strategy execution and business transformation”.

In addition to the Telecommunications Reference Model v1.0 announced in December 2021, the Guild now offers reference models for seven industry sectors, as well as an industry agnostic Common Reference Model which serves as the foundation for industry vertical models. Each reference model adheres to formal principles and, depending on the model, includes an updated capability map, value streams, information map, stakeholder map and organization map.

Industry reference models are available at no charge to Guild members for use in their organization and available to non-members for a fee.

