Business confidence doldrums

There is a fine line between progress and preservation. And if you are an investor looking to develop in Launceston you would certainly think twice before fully committing to any large-scale development with many major projects being hit on the head during the planning process. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania The Larter Family’s $20 million Launceston Skyway proposal for the Cataract Gorge was always going to be a tough one to get approved given the sacred status of the city’s natural icon. But the City of Launceston council knocking the development on the head before it being tested under the planning scheme sets a dangerous precedent. Errol Stewart pulled out of his $50 million King’s Wharf twin towers outside the flood levees due to too many hoops to navigate. The Josef Chromy Group’s $50 million Gorge Hotel was squashed by the Resource Management and Planning Appeal Tribunal due to height after the City of Launceston council approved it. Launceston can remain a unique heritage low-rise city and still have development. But business is about confidence and that has taken a massive hit. IN OTHER NEWS: Projects like Ross Harrison’s Gaswork’s car park and the Fragrance Group’s Hotel will do nothing to diminish Launceston’s heritage reputation. Both developments are on the city’s outskirts in Cimitiere Street and would revive a derelict building and dead space. The 24-metre high Verge Hotel in the same street and there is no plan to build a replica of Melbourne’s Eureka Tower. Commonsense over roadblocks must prevail. Of course, not everything should be given the green light and not one organisation is to blame for development dysfunction, but there needs to be a more even playing field. Launceston needs to be able to retain its bricks and mortar heritage while continuing to evolve. As part of a move to a statewide planning scheme, the state government is calling on submissions into its Major Projects Bill which is seeking develop a blanket set of standards for major projects to meet. Let’s hope the statewide planning scheme can provide more clarity to investors and the nit-picking of can be overcome, because no one wins from that.

