Businesses set to receive rent reprieve

coronavirus,

The state’s lower house has passed legislation to allow rents for some businesses to be cut in proportion to reduced turnover. And calls have emerged for the same provision to be granted to residential tenants. Attorney-General Elise Archer in Parliament on Wednesday said the commercial tenancy bill set the eligibility criteria for a business to claim emergency relief and put in place a requirement for parties to act in good faith. She said the legislation would prevent landlords from taking certain actions and allow for rent reductions through waivers and deferrals. “The code is also supported by mediation processes,” Ms Archer said. IN OTHER NEWS: The bill set a financial hardship period from April 1 until 12 months after the commencement of the legislation or sooner if determined appropriate by the Treasurer. To be eligible for financial hardship, a business must have experienced at least a 30-per-cent reduction in turnover compared to last year and have a turnover of up to $50 million. Ms Archer said the bill prevented an increase in rent over the hardship period. She said if rent was based on turnover, the code provides rent to be reduced in proportion to the reduction in turnover with 50 per cent waived and 50 per cent deferred. The Tasmanian Greens wanted to amend the bill to cover residential tenancies so tenants in financial hardship could share the same benefits as businesses. The move was abandoned after Premier Peter Gutwein said the government would explore the introduction of a tenant support fund with the Tenants Union of Tasmania and the Residential Tenancy Commissioner. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania Greens leader Cassy O’Connor said many tenants were facing huge future debts and the prospect of eviction if they could not pay them off. “It’s vital that support is provided to make sure these Tasmanians aren’t financially crippled for years to come,” she said. Labor’s housing spokeswoman Alison Standen said the government needed to follow Victoria, Western Australia and Queensland and provide financial support grants to tenants and landlords. “These states provide one-off rent relief payments of up to $2000 to support eligible landlords and tenants experiencing rental hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic,” she said. Mr Archer said a government-run fund would be structured in a better way than a grants program. Tenants’ Union of Tasmania principal solicitor Benedict Bartl said proportionate rent reductions should also apply to residential tenancies. He said thousands of households were at risk of eviction due to an accumulation of rent arrears once the rent freeze expired and the moratorium on evictions was lifted. Real Estate Institute of Tasmania chief executive Mark Berry said proportional rent reductions passed the burden onto landlords who may also be under financial stress.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/7GTjPNqfZtZ9DDgM7sVkPJ/a19e2367-fbfb-40bd-b8ca-becb72427bc6.PNG/r0_24_908_537_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg