Businessman showers in front of Brazil’s President after forgetting to switch his camera off

A businessman accidentally left his camera on while taking a shower during a Zoom conference call with Brazil‘s President Jair Bolsonaro.

The embarrassing slip-up happened during a virtual meeting organised by Paulo Skaf, the president of the Federation of Industries of the State of Sao Paulo.

A screen grab of the call shows a shirtless man – reportedly one of the federation’s advisers – next to 24 other stone-faced officials.

A businessman accidentally left his camera on while taking a shower (bottom right) during a Zoom conference call with Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro

Bolsonaro (pictured) has been criticised for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with Brazil being the worst-hit country in Latin America

It is unclear why the man’s shower was in view of his webcam.

Mr Skaf was interrupted by the President who spotted the naked man onscreen, local media reported.

He reportedly said: ‘Paulo, there’s a colleague there in the last little square. He left, is he okay?’

The Minister of Industry, Paulo Guedes then said: ‘There is a guy having a shower there, naked.

‘There’s a naked guy there, isolating naked at home, great.

‘The guy was getting hot with the conversation, so he went to take a cold shower.’

Bolsonaro is said to have responded with: ‘Unfortunately we saw. It was a shaky picture but we saw, unfortunately.’

The man who appeared naked has not been identified.

Bolsonaro has been criticised for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with Brazil being the worst-hit country in Latin America.

The President has locked horns with state governors for weeks over the lockdowns, saying they are causing more damage through lost jobs than the disease itself.

The President has locked horns with state governors for weeks over the lockdowns, saying they are causing more damage through lost jobs than the disease itself. Pictured: Indigenous people mourn a coronavirus victim in Manaus, Brazil

He recently came out against Governor of Sao Paulo Joao Doria who, along with other state governors in Brazil, declared lockdown in his state to stop the spread of the virus.

Bolsonaro said businesses need to ‘play hardball’ with Doria as he is ‘one man deciding the future of the economy of Brazil’.

Brazil has upwards of 203,00 cases of Covid-19 with more than 13,000 deaths.