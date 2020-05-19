Butcher taking COVID-19 precautions, including vaccinations

coronavirus,

Though many businesses have struggled during the past two months due COVID-19, it seems the meat industry has been as raw as ever. This has been the experience of Racecourse Crescent’s Baldy’s Butcher; owner Toby Wiggins said he’s taken every precaution possible to keep his employees and customers as safe as possible. “If I’m busy then I think I have a fairly high social responsibility to lower my impact as much as I possibly can. To not do everything possible is pretty morally bankrupt – that’s how I see it,” he said. Baldy’s Butcher now has precautions in place such as protective screens, separated workspaces and a card-only policy. Mr Wiggins said while most people had been okay with paying via card, there were some who weren’t so pleased. “You get some people that aren’t stoked about it [card only], I had one lady tell me to ‘shove the card system up my arse’,” he said. “That’s fine, it is what it is. You lose a customer but you gotta do it, everyone’s in this together.” IN OTHER NEWS: During the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Wiggins said mince was a hot ticket item. “It was physically impossible to keep up with mince [demand] … people were buying 10 kilograms at a time, that’s not normal,” he said. “Mince is pretty versatile and people were pretty scared.” Mr Wiggins paid for all his staff to receive flu vaccinations with the season well upon Tasmania. He said where possible he didn’t want his staff getting sick, knowing the complications caused by anyone presenting flu-like symptoms being possible coronavirus cases. “[It’s] not because I think it will do anything against coronavirus, but I really don’t want anyone turning up sick and it’s one way of lessening that risk,” Mr Wiggins said. “You never want someone coming to work sick ever, but now if someone turns up sick I’ve got to ask some serious questions.” As business continues for the butcher, Mr Wiggins doesn’t anticipate traffic to be slowing anytime soon. “We’ve been busy every day for the last few months, so I don’t see that stopping at the drop of a hat,” Mr Wiggins said. “Restaurants are opening up, there may be some drop-off but I mean how many people want to sit in and eat in a restaurant right now?”

