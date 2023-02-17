Buy2Sell Vietnam partners with KASIKORNBANK ("KBank") – one of the largest banks in Thailand, to launch more widely the K Plus Vietnam application for Vietnamese people

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — K PLUS Vietnam – a mobile banking application, from KASIKORNBANK (KBank), with seamless and secure experiences for Vietnamese users to easily perform financial transactions quickly & safely anytime and anywhere, is now available on the e-commerce platform (B2B) Buy2sell Vietnam.

The K PLUS Vietnam app is an innovative all-in-one mobile banking application that offers a variety of features and benefits to KBank’s customers in Vietnam. The app allows users to access their bank account and perform various banking tasks on-the-go, such as checking account balances, transferring money, paying bills, and more. Additionally, K PLUS Vietnam app provides users with exclusive reward programs and cashback on shopping and dining.

The app’s user-friendly interface and personalized notifications make it easy for users to navigate and manage their finances conveniently. With advanced security features and encryption technology, K PLUS Vietnam app ensures secure transactions and protects users’ data. Overall, K PLUS Vietnam app is a market leading banking solution that offers a seamless and secure banking experience, making it a valuable tool for KBank’s customers in Vietnam.

This partnership will enable Buy2Sell’s customers to access all K PLUS Vietnam features by integrating this application within the Buy2sell platform. The collaboration aims to enhance the Buy2sell customer experience by increasing access to finance, improving financial management capabilities and offering various promotions to Vietnamese consumers. Buy2sell and K PLUS will provide these capabilities across Buy2sell’s top retail locations across Vietnam such as Lotte Mart, SC Vivo City, Vincom Mega Mall etc, and across the online B2B platform https://buy2sell.vn/

KASIKORNBANK Public Company Limited (KBank) is the leading bank for (SMEs) in Thailand. In 2021, KBank entered the Vietnamese market by opened KASIKORNBANK Ho Chi Minh City Branch, KBank has a competitive advantage in the field of loan services for small and medium-sized enterprises, deploying digital banking services completely by digital technology. With the goal of promoting operations of businesses, household, and individual businesses, KBank has offered convenient, flexible, and suitable financial solutions for the Vietnamese market.

Buy2Sell is a pioneering B2B e-commerce platform with the largest source of imported goods in Vietnam, focusing on high-quality imported brands. Buy2Sell meets the demand for diverse products through its innovative distribution systems, providing access to goods such as cosmetics, food, beverages, and electronics imported from more than 60 countries around the world.

The cooperation between KASIKORNBANK (KBank) and Buy2Sell Vietnam is an opportunity to increase Vietnamese SME’s abilities to access leading international brands by supporting merchants with innovative banking products that makes access to capital easier.

SOURCE Buy2Sell Vietnam