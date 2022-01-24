Buyers Edge Platform Joins Science Based Targets Initiative, Commits to Net-Zero Emissions by 2040

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Buyers Edge Platform, the leading Software and Analytics company providing data-driven insights and technology to the foodservice industry has joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which drives climate action among businesses worldwide. Through this commitment, Buyers Edge Platform has pledged to have net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 across its operations and value chain.

“We have already purchased sufficient carbon offsets to make Buyers Edge Platform carbon neutral for our 2020 carbon emissions,” said Buyers Edge Platform CEO John Davie. “And now we are committing to maintain carbon neutrality going forward, through a mix of renewable energy purchases, emissions reductions and offsets.”

The Science Based Targets initiative drives ambitious climate action in the private sector by enabling companies to set science-based emissions reduction targets. It defines and promotes best practices in emissions reductions and net-zero targets in line with climate science, and provides technical assistance and expert resources to companies who set science-based targets in line with the latest climate science. More than 1,500 businesses around the world are already working with SBTi.

“Buyers Edge Platform has a strong commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) issues,” Davie said. “Making our company carbon neutral and working toward net-zero emissions is an important part of showing our commitment to our employees, our partners, our community, and the world.”

About Buyers Edge Platform

Buyers Edge Platform is the leading Software and Analytics company providing data-driven insights and technology to the foodservice industry. Buyers Edge Platform connects entities throughout foodservice and empowers them to run their businesses more efficiently by leveraging data and analytics. Buyers Edge Platform’s mission is to drive the foodservice industry from manual to automated with programs that benefit all stakeholders across the supply chain. To learn more visit www.BuyersEdgePlatform.com .

Contact:

Ryan Gerding

328310@email4pr.com

816-665-1001

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/buyers-edge-platform-joins-science-based-targets-initiative-commits-to-net-zero-emissions-by-2040-301466843.html

SOURCE Buyers Edge Platform

